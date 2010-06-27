Arthritis Overview

Can you get arthritis from cracking your knuckles?
Mom always said, "Don't crack your knuckles! You'll get arthritis!" It's time to separate fact from fiction once and for all, and find out if Mom was right.

By Laurie L. Dove

Who can help treat my arthritis?
A whole team of healthcare professionals can help you with arthritis. Learn who treats which aspects of your disease in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Is there a link between posture and arthritis pain?
For people with arthritis, joint stress and pain can severely limit mobility. Learn if there is a link between posture and arthritis pain in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Does your social life have an impact on your arthritis pain?
There's no need to give up everything you love just because you have arthritis. Learn more about how your social life can impact on your arthritis pain in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can opiates really be used as an effective arthritis treatment?
Opiates include narcotics like morphine. Learn whether they can be used to treat arthritis in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What arthritis tests might I need?
The types of arthritis tests can vary depending on the area that is affected. Learn more about the types of arthritis tests and which one is the best for the specific symptoms that can plague an area of the body.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Does stress affect my arthritis?
Stress effects our bodies in many ways and can cause diseases to appear from unpleasant outside influences. Learn more about how stress is related to arthritis and what you can do to stay relaxed to avoid this condition.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How to Describe Your Pain
Describing arthritis pain can help in the diagnoses and treatment process. Learn more about describing arthritis pain so you can get the right medications and therapies to help with your symptoms.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Tips for Dressing When You Have Arthritis
Getting dressed with an arthritic condition can be a difficult and painful task. Learn more about how you can lessen the effects of arthritis while getting dressed here.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Arthritis In the Spine
Arthritis in the spine is a treatable condition but can be extremely painful if not diagnosed and prescribed medications. Learn more about arthritis in the spine and how you can mitigate the symptoms.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Tips for Bathing, Brushing, and More When You Have Arthritis
Bathing and brushing when you have arthritis can be a painful task. Check out these helpful tips for doing these everyday chores when afflicted by arthritis.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Arthritis In the Fingers
Arthritis in the fingers can be a debilitating condition if not treated properly. Learn more about how your fingers can be affected by arthritis and what you should do to lessen or prevent this disease.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Should I see a doctor about arthritis?
Seeing a doctor about arthritis can be harder than you think when there are so many over the counter medications to treat the common symptoms associated arthritis. Find out when you should see a doctor about your arthritic problems.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How Arthritis Works
Many of us think of arthritis as a condition that causes old people to rub their hands together and predict changes in the weather. That's not entirely the case. Who else suffers from pain in the joints?

By Tom Scheve

How to Adjust to Life With Arthritis
Over time we may take for granted the freedom to walk up a flight of stairs. The biggest adjustment for the patient is usually this loss movement. Learn how to adjust to life with arthritis.

By Diana L. Anderson

How to Prevent Arthritis Pain
The aches of arthritis can make simple tasks seem like an insurmountable burden. While there is no cure for arthritis, there are steps you can take to project your joints. Learn how to prevent arthritis pain.

By Diana L. Anderson

Arthritis and Heredity
Arthritis and heredity are commonly linked to one another. Discover what you need to know about this interesting relationship between heredity and this disease.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Arthritis Pain Q & A
Arthritis pain Q&A will give you the information that you need to help answer your arthritis questions. Read about the arthritis pain Q&A to become more informed of this multifaceted disease.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Arthritis and Alternative Therapy
There are many alternative treatments out there that can treat arthritis. Take a look at this article and see what we have uncovered about alternative remedies to alleviate symptoms associated with arthritis.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.