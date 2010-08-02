Diuretics are commonly known as water pills. You can take a diuretic alone or with other medicines used to lower blood pressure. For instance, diuretics can be combined with other diuretics to make a diuretic-diuretic combination. Examples of these combinations include these brand names from the list below:
- Aldactazide
- Dyazide
- Maxzide
- Moduretic
Diuretics can also be combined with other blood pressure medicines like beta-blockers, or with vasodilators. In fact, diuretics can be combined with any other class of blood pressure medicines.
When are diuretics prescribed?
Diuretics are often doctors' first choice of treatment for high blood pressure. They are relatively safe and inexpensive. They work well for many people who have high blood pressure without other complicating health problems. Their use has been shown to reduce heart and blood vessel problems in both younger and older people. They are often a good choice for older people and for many African Americans who have high blood pressure. Both of these groups tend to be more sensitive to changes in the amount of salt in their diets. Diuretics help to rid the body of sodium, called salt, and water.
Common Names of Diuretics
The following table shows some common brand and generic names for diuretics.
|brand
|generic
|Aldactazide
|spironolactone and hydrochlorothiazide
|Aldactone
|spironolactone
|Aquatensen
|methyclothiazide
|Bumex
|bumetanide
|Demadex
|torsemide
|Diucardin
|hydroflumethiazide
|Diurese
|trichlormethiazide
|Dyazide
|hydroclorothiazide and triamterene
|Dyrenium
|triamterene
|Edecrin
|ethacrynic acid
|Enduron
|methyclothiazide
|Esidrix
|hydrochlorothiazide
|Exna
|benzthiazide
|HydroDIURIL
|hydrochlorothiazide
|Hydromox
|quinethazone
|Hydro-Par
|hydrochlorothiazide
|Hygroton
|chlorthalidone
|Lasix
|furosemide
|Lozol
|indapamide
|Maxzide
|hydroclorothiazide and triamterene
|Metahydrin
|trichlormethiazide
|Microzide
|hydrochlorothiazide
|Midamor
|amiloride HCl
|Moduretic
|amiloride HCl and hydrochlorothiazide
|Mykrox
|metolazone
|Naqua
|trichlormethiazide
|Naturetin
|bendroflumethiazide
|Oretic
|hydrochlorothiazide
|Renese
|polythiazide
|Saluron
|hydroflumethiazide
|Thalitone
|chlorthalidone
|Zaroxolyn
|metolazone
