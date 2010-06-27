Heart

Heart conditions can have a tremendous effect on other bodily functions and performance, and they can develop as a result of numerous factors. Learn about heart conditions and their impact on the body.

What's the Difference Between Cardiac Arrest and a Heart Attack?
We often use the terms heart attack and cardiac arrest interchangeably. But these are two different conditions. How can you tell one from the other?

By Patty Rasmussen

Cyanosis: Why Your Fingers Turn Blue
It might be OK for a Smurf to have blue fingers, but for the rest of us, it's something you don't want to see. Cyanosis is usually a sign of a bigger health problem.

By Alia Hoyt

Skipping Breakfast Associated With Hardened Arteries, Say Heart Specialists
Skipping breakfast might seem innocuous, but a new study finds it associated with atherosclerosis and a wider waistline.

By Jesslyn Shields

Slow Walkers May Be at Greater Risk of Heart-related Death, Study Shows
A U.K. study that lasted years and involved thousands of people suggests a link between slow walking and cardiovascular mortality.

By Shelley Danzy

This Man Carried His 'Heart' in a Backpack for Over a Year
Thanks to a portable driver, Stan Larkin was able to live with an artificial heart out in the real world for 555 days.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Babies Can't Be Bribed, Unless the Payoff Is Right
A new study finds that babies are surprisingly willing to resist the dark side — to a certain point.

By Robert Lamb

What are some vascular diseases?
There are many different types of vascular diseases, including peripheral artery disease, Buerger's disease, and aneurysms. Learn more about vascular diseases from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the symptoms of heart attack?
Symptoms of a heart attack can be varied depending on the individual, but a good indicator of a heart attack is shortness of breath. Learn more about the signs of a heart attack here.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What are the symptoms of heart disease?
Heart disease symptoms include heart attack and heart valve disease which can be treatable with the right therapies. Learn more about heart disease symptoms in this article.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What if I already have heart disease?
If you are already suffering from heart disease there are things that you need to be aware of as it pertains to your health. Learn more about if you already have heart disease and the side effects associated with the illness.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

How is CABG done?
Your doctor might recommend the coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), if you suffer from heart disease. Learn more about the process, complications, and recovery time of CABG.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Are there alternatives to CABG?
If your coronary heart disease requires surgical treatment, you might benefit from less invasive alternatives to CAGB. Check out new, less painful alternatives to the CAGB.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What do I need to know about coronary artery bypass surgery?
If you have heart disease, your doctor might recommend coronary artery bypass surgery to treat your condition. Check out facts about the benefits, risks, and effectiveness of coronary artery bypass surgery.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Heart Surgery and Other Invasive Procedures
If you have heart disease, your doctor might recommend heart surgery or other invasive procedures to treat your condition. Check out facts about the benefits, risks, and effectiveness of Heart surgery and other invasive procedures.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What can I expect from angioplasty?
If you suffer from heart disease, your doctor might prescribe angioplasty to treat your condition. Check out facts about the benefits, side effects, and effectiveness of angioplasty.

By Elizabeth Scherer

How is angioplasty done?
If you're looking for effective methods of treating your clogged arteries, you might benefit from angioplasty. Check out more information on the benefits, side effects, and effectiveness of angioplasty.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Do I need to lose weight?
If you're overweight and at risk for heart disease, your doctor might recommend a weight loss plan to improve your heart health. Check out more information on the benefits of losing weight and tips for getting in shape.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What is a heart attack?
Feeling pressure, fullness, squeezing, or pain in the chest are common symptoms of a heart attack. Learn more symptoms, warning signs, and effects of heart attacks.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Do I need to get more potassium, magnesium, and calcium?
If you're looking for effective methods of improving your heart health, you might benefit from adding more potassium, magnesium, and calcium to your diet. Check out facts and benefits of potassium, magnesium, calcium for a healthier heart.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What healthcare professionals might I need for heart disease?
If you suffer from high blood pressure or another heart-related illness, your healthcare professional can help you improve your health. Check out the benefits, types, and importance of health care professionals.

By Elizabeth Scherer

Do I need to drink less alcohol?
Too much alcohol, including red wine, could lead to severe heart problems. Check out more information about the impact that alcohol has on your heart health.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What diagnostic tests for heart disease will I need?
When you visit your doctor about heart disease symptoms, he will like run several diagnostic tests to find the best treatment for you symptoms. Check out types, benefits, and effectiveness of diagnostic tests.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What causes SCD?
If you have symptoms of heart disease and they go untreated, your untreated symptoms could lead to sudden cardiac death. Check out information about the causes, symptoms, and prevention options for sudden cardiac death.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What is happening to me when I have high blood pressure?
Even if you don't feel sick, it's critical that you receive treatment for your high blood pressure. Check out facts, tips, and treatment options for high blood pressure and heart disease.

By Elizabeth Scherer

What does my doctor check during a physical exam?
If your doctor suspects that you might have high blood pressure, he or she will give you a thorough physical exam to help rule out other health problems that may be causing your symptoms. Check out the benefits of getting a physical exam from your doctor.

By Elizabeth Scherer