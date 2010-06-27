Heart
Heart conditions can have a tremendous effect on other bodily functions and performance, and they can develop as a result of numerous factors. Learn about heart conditions and their impact on the body.
We often use the terms heart attack and cardiac arrest interchangeably. But these are two different conditions. How can you tell one from the other?
It might be OK for a Smurf to have blue fingers, but for the rest of us, it's something you don't want to see. Cyanosis is usually a sign of a bigger health problem.
By Alia Hoyt
Skipping breakfast might seem innocuous, but a new study finds it associated with atherosclerosis and a wider waistline.
A U.K. study that lasted years and involved thousands of people suggests a link between slow walking and cardiovascular mortality.
Thanks to a portable driver, Stan Larkin was able to live with an artificial heart out in the real world for 555 days.
A new study finds that babies are surprisingly willing to resist the dark side — to a certain point.
By Robert Lamb
There are many different types of vascular diseases, including peripheral artery disease, Buerger's disease, and aneurysms. Learn more about vascular diseases from this article.
Symptoms of a heart attack can be varied depending on the individual, but a good indicator of a heart attack is shortness of breath. Learn more about the signs of a heart attack here.
Heart disease symptoms include heart attack and heart valve disease which can be treatable with the right therapies. Learn more about heart disease symptoms in this article.
If you are already suffering from heart disease there are things that you need to be aware of as it pertains to your health. Learn more about if you already have heart disease and the side effects associated with the illness.
Your doctor might recommend the coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), if you suffer from heart disease. Learn more about the process, complications, and recovery time of CABG.
If your coronary heart disease requires surgical treatment, you might benefit from less invasive alternatives to CAGB. Check out new, less painful alternatives to the CAGB.
If you have heart disease, your doctor might recommend coronary artery bypass surgery to treat your condition. Check out facts about the benefits, risks, and effectiveness of coronary artery bypass surgery.
If you have heart disease, your doctor might recommend heart surgery or other invasive procedures to treat your condition. Check out facts about the benefits, risks, and effectiveness of Heart surgery and other invasive procedures.
If you suffer from heart disease, your doctor might prescribe angioplasty to treat your condition. Check out facts about the benefits, side effects, and effectiveness of angioplasty.
If you're looking for effective methods of treating your clogged arteries, you might benefit from angioplasty. Check out more information on the benefits, side effects, and effectiveness of angioplasty.
If you're overweight and at risk for heart disease, your doctor might recommend a weight loss plan to improve your heart health. Check out more information on the benefits of losing weight and tips for getting in shape.
Feeling pressure, fullness, squeezing, or pain in the chest are common symptoms of a heart attack. Learn more symptoms, warning signs, and effects of heart attacks.
If you're looking for effective methods of improving your heart health, you might benefit from adding more potassium, magnesium, and calcium to your diet. Check out facts and benefits of potassium, magnesium, calcium for a healthier heart.
If you suffer from high blood pressure or another heart-related illness, your healthcare professional can help you improve your health. Check out the benefits, types, and importance of health care professionals.
Too much alcohol, including red wine, could lead to severe heart problems. Check out more information about the impact that alcohol has on your heart health.
When you visit your doctor about heart disease symptoms, he will like run several diagnostic tests to find the best treatment for you symptoms. Check out types, benefits, and effectiveness of diagnostic tests.
If you have symptoms of heart disease and they go untreated, your untreated symptoms could lead to sudden cardiac death. Check out information about the causes, symptoms, and prevention options for sudden cardiac death.
Even if you don't feel sick, it's critical that you receive treatment for your high blood pressure. Check out facts, tips, and treatment options for high blood pressure and heart disease.
If your doctor suspects that you might have high blood pressure, he or she will give you a thorough physical exam to help rule out other health problems that may be causing your symptoms. Check out the benefits of getting a physical exam from your doctor.