Are GERD medications for me?

Here are some questions to ask your doctor to ensure that you're getting the most from your medications:

What's the generic and brand name of the medicine?

How does it work?

How soon should I expect results?

How and when should I take the medicine? How much should I take and for how long?

How long do I need to keep taking the medication after I start feeling better?

Are there any foods, drinks, or activities that I should avoid while taking the medication?

What should I do if I miss a dose?

What side effects can I expect and how long will they last? What should I do if I experience these side effects?

Medication is one of the most effective ways to keep GERD under control. There are several options, including over-the-counter drugs, from which your doctor may choose, based on your symptoms. Don't try to treat yourself. It's important that you see your doctor to confirm a GERD diagnosis, as several other conditions may mimic GERD symptoms.

