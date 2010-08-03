What if my GERD symptoms aren't getting better?

If your symptoms aren't improving, ask yourself if you are following your treatment plan. Also, be sure you're taking your medicine when you are supposed to and making the lifestyle changes that affect your symptoms. If you're doing those things and still not getting better, tell your doctor. He or she can work with you to adjust your treatment. You don't simply have to endure GERD. It can be treated effectively.

If you begin to feel worse, immediately talk with your doctor. Your doctor can change the dosage of the medicine you take or give you a different medicine to try. It's important, though, that you not stop taking your medicine without talking with your doctor first. Doing so might make your symptoms worse.