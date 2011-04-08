How to find pressure points to cure headaches

Getting rid of headaches by applying slight force or pressure to certain pressure points is called acupressure. Acupressure is derived from the ancient Chinese healing method of acupuncture. Pressure points are clusters of nerves located at various points on the body, which help regulate blood circulation. Headaches -- especially those brought on by anxiety, the common cold or menstruation -- are caused by a tightness and stiffness in the neck and face muscles that inhibit blood circulation. Stimulating the pressure points by massaging them will help relax the tight muscles and increase blood circulation, thus relieving the headache [source: Scientific American].

Now, we'll learn where those points are and what to do. Get ready to say goodbye to your headache [source: Boyd]:

Advertisement