Nerve Pain

Nerve pain often accompanies nerve damage, which can take a long time to heal. Find out how to manage nerve pain in the meantime.

How to Relieve Sciatic Nerve Pain
Sciatic nerve pain often goes away on its own, but there are treatments that can relieve it. Learn how to relieve sciatic nerve pain from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Treat a Pinched Nerve
A pinched nerve can cause debilitating pain, but can be treated with various therapies. Learn about how to treat a pinched nerve in the article below.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Use Neurontin for Nerve Pain
If you've recovered from a bout of shingles and are experiencing burning, stabbing pain, you might want to ask your doctor about using Neurontin (dispensed generically as gabapentin) to treat your nerve pain. Learn about how to use Neurontin to treat nerve pain from the article below.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to find pressure points to cure headaches
Next time you have a headache, try to get rid of it with acupressure by finding the pressure points that will cure the headache. Learn how to find the pressure points that will cure your headaches from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Diabetes Pain
Learn about treating nerve pain related to diabetes in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Identifying Fibromyalgia
Learn about the various symptoms and disorders related to fibromyalgia in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

What causes shingles and what is the best treatment?
Learn what causes shingles and how to treat it in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.