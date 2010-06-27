Nerve Pain
Nerve pain often accompanies nerve damage, which can take a long time to heal. Find out how to manage nerve pain in the meantime.
How to Treat Back Spasms
Smoking and Back Pain
Back Pain and Kidney Infection
Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
Ergo Proctor Hoc: Lessons in Ergonomics
Ergo Rule Number One: Good Posture and Back Support
More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them
How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works
Pain Medication Q & A
Learn More
Sciatic nerve pain often goes away on its own, but there are treatments that can relieve it. Learn how to relieve sciatic nerve pain from this article.
A pinched nerve can cause debilitating pain, but can be treated with various therapies. Learn about how to treat a pinched nerve in the article below.
If you've recovered from a bout of shingles and are experiencing burning, stabbing pain, you might want to ask your doctor about using Neurontin (dispensed generically as gabapentin) to treat your nerve pain. Learn about how to use Neurontin to treat nerve pain from the article below.
Advertisement
Next time you have a headache, try to get rid of it with acupressure by finding the pressure points that will cure the headache. Learn how to find the pressure points that will cure your headaches from this article.
Learn about treating nerve pain related to diabetes in this article.
Learn about the various symptoms and disorders related to fibromyalgia in this article.
Learn what causes shingles and how to treat it in this article.