Whether your pain is the result of a health condition or not, learning to manage your pain can make everyday life more bearable. Learn about pain management through lifestyle choices and modern medicine.

How to Treat Back Spasms

Smoking and Back Pain

Back Pain and Kidney Infection

Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb

Ergo Proctor Hoc: Lessons in Ergonomics

Ergo Rule Number One: Good Posture and Back Support

How to Relieve Sciatic Nerve Pain

How to Treat a Pinched Nerve

How to Use Neurontin for Nerve Pain

More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them

How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works

Pain Medication Q & A

Why Your Baby Could Be Giving You Mommy Thumb
New parents — especially new moms — are prone to an ailment known as mommy thumb. It's painful and real, but what is it and how is your baby causing it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

More Than a Third of U.S. Adults Take Prescription Opioids, Millions Misuse Them
A national survey finds that one-third of Americans used prescription opioid painkillers in 2015, and millions were taking them without prescriptions. What's the reason for this huge number?

By Jesslyn Shields

How Whole-Body Cryotherapy Works
Is surrounding yourself with supercooled nitrogen gas a smart move for pain relief or a bunch of pseudoscience?

By Oisin Curran

How to Relieve Sciatic Nerve Pain
Sciatic nerve pain often goes away on its own, but there are treatments that can relieve it. Learn how to relieve sciatic nerve pain from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Treat a Pinched Nerve
A pinched nerve can cause debilitating pain, but can be treated with various therapies. Learn about how to treat a pinched nerve in the article below.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Treat Back Spasms
Back spasms can usually be treated at home with bed rest, over-the-counter-medications and the application of heat. Learn about how to treat back spasms in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Use Neurontin for Nerve Pain
If you've recovered from a bout of shingles and are experiencing burning, stabbing pain, you might want to ask your doctor about using Neurontin (dispensed generically as gabapentin) to treat your nerve pain. Learn about how to use Neurontin to treat nerve pain from the article below.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to find pressure points to cure headaches
Next time you have a headache, try to get rid of it with acupressure by finding the pressure points that will cure the headache. Learn how to find the pressure points that will cure your headaches from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Smoking and Back Pain
Smoking is one of the many possible causes of back pain. Learn about the effects smoking has on back pain and some possible explanations as to why.

By the editors of PureHealthMD

Back Pain and Kidney Infection
Back pain and kidney infection can be related. See how you can tell the difference between muscular back pain and kidney infection.

By Brion O'Connor & Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Why is sitting in a chair for long periods bad for your back?
If sitting still all day long at work leaves you feeling like you just spent eight hours lifting heavy boxes, you're not alone. About eight out of 10 people report having some back pain, and our desk chairs could be to blame.

By Cristen Conger

How to Prevent Back Pain
Preventing back pain is much easier than treating it after an injury. Learn how to avoid the bad habits that can damage your back.

How to Relieve Back Pain
Maybe you lifted something heavy or swung a golf club too enthusiastically. Whatever the reason, now your back is out and you're wishing for something to end the agony. Learn how to relieve back pain.

Ergo Rule Number Three: Elbows Close, Arms and Wrists Straight
Ergonomics can help prevent back pain. Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.

Ergo Proctor Hoc: Lessons in Ergonomics
Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.

Ergo Rule Number One: Good Posture and Back Support
Good posture and back support can help prevent back pain. Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.

Pain Medication Q & A
Get expert answers to questions about pain medication in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Acupuncture for Back Pain
Acupuncture can help reduce the discomfort associated with back pain. Learn all about acupuncture for back pain in this article from HowStuffWorks.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Back Pain and Nerve Block
Can back pain be treated with a nerve block? Learn whether back pain can be treated with a nerve block.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Back Pain and Physical Therapy
Can back pain be treated with physical therapy? Find out if back pain can be treated with physical therapy.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Back Pain and Surgery
Can back pain be relieved with surgery? Learn whether back pain can be treated with surgery.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Discogram for Back Pain
If your back pain is a becoming more severe, your doctor might order a discogram to determine the cause of your problem. Learn about causes, treatment option, and other useful information about headaches.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Failed Back Syndrome
Failed back syndrome is a collection of conditions that emerge after surgeries or treatment. Get more on failed back syndrome in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Radiofrequency for Back Pain
Radio frequency can treat back pain. Learn about treating back pain with radiofrequency in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.

Alternative Ways to Take Pain Medication
You can get pain relief without shots or pills. Learn about new ways to take pain medication in this article.

By Scott Fishman, M.D.