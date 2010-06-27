Whether your pain is the result of a health condition or not, learning to manage your pain can make everyday life more bearable. Learn about pain management through lifestyle choices and modern medicine.
Topics to Explore:
New parents — especially new moms — are prone to an ailment known as mommy thumb. It's painful and real, but what is it and how is your baby causing it?
A national survey finds that one-third of Americans used prescription opioid painkillers in 2015, and millions were taking them without prescriptions. What's the reason for this huge number?
Is surrounding yourself with supercooled nitrogen gas a smart move for pain relief or a bunch of pseudoscience?
By Oisin Curran
Advertisement
Sciatic nerve pain often goes away on its own, but there are treatments that can relieve it. Learn how to relieve sciatic nerve pain from this article.
A pinched nerve can cause debilitating pain, but can be treated with various therapies. Learn about how to treat a pinched nerve in the article below.
Back spasms can usually be treated at home with bed rest, over-the-counter-medications and the application of heat. Learn about how to treat back spasms in this article.
If you've recovered from a bout of shingles and are experiencing burning, stabbing pain, you might want to ask your doctor about using Neurontin (dispensed generically as gabapentin) to treat your nerve pain. Learn about how to use Neurontin to treat nerve pain from the article below.
Advertisement
Next time you have a headache, try to get rid of it with acupressure by finding the pressure points that will cure the headache. Learn how to find the pressure points that will cure your headaches from this article.
Smoking is one of the many possible causes of back pain. Learn about the effects smoking has on back pain and some possible explanations as to why.
Back pain and kidney infection can be related. See how you can tell the difference between muscular back pain and kidney infection.
If sitting still all day long at work leaves you feeling like you just spent eight hours lifting heavy boxes, you're not alone. About eight out of 10 people report having some back pain, and our desk chairs could be to blame.
Advertisement
Preventing back pain is much easier than treating it after an injury. Learn how to avoid the bad habits that can damage your back.
Maybe you lifted something heavy or swung a golf club too enthusiastically. Whatever the reason, now your back is out and you're wishing for something to end the agony. Learn how to relieve back pain.
Ergonomics can help prevent back pain. Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.
Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.
Advertisement
Good posture and back support can help prevent back pain. Learn how to prevent injuries when doing computer tasks by using ergonomics in this article.
Get expert answers to questions about pain medication in this article.
Acupuncture can help reduce the discomfort associated with back pain. Learn all about acupuncture for back pain in this article from HowStuffWorks.
Can back pain be treated with a nerve block? Learn whether back pain can be treated with a nerve block.
Advertisement
Can back pain be treated with physical therapy? Find out if back pain can be treated with physical therapy.
Can back pain be relieved with surgery? Learn whether back pain can be treated with surgery.
If your back pain is a becoming more severe, your doctor might order a discogram to determine the cause of your problem. Learn about causes, treatment option, and other useful information about headaches.
Failed back syndrome is a collection of conditions that emerge after surgeries or treatment. Get more on failed back syndrome in this article.
Advertisement
Radio frequency can treat back pain. Learn about treating back pain with radiofrequency in this article.
You can get pain relief without shots or pills. Learn about new ways to take pain medication in this article.