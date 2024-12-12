12 Healthiest Bottled Water Options Available in Stores

By: Ada Tseng  |  Dec 12, 2024
The healthiest bottled water brands are a step above filtered tap water. Chris Rogers / Getty Images

With so many choices on the market, it can be overwhelming to determine which brand provides the healthiest bottled water. Factors such as water source, mineral content, pH level and purity all play a role in choosing a bottle that aligns with your health needs.

Let's take a look at 12 healthy bottled water brands, as well as seven companies that are doing work to reduce their carbon footprint.

Contents
  1. 12 Healthy Bottled Water Brands
  2. Drinking Water Factors to Consider
  3. 7 Environmentally Conscious Bottled Water Companies
  4. The Best Way to Consume Water

12 Healthy Bottled Water Brands

1. Fiji

Fiji water comes from an artesian aquifer in Fiji, known for its high silica content. The balanced mineral profile is said to support skin health and connective tissue.

2. Mountain Valley Spring Water

Hailing from the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas, Mountain Valley is a natural spring water that has been bottled for over 140 years. It's rich in natural minerals like calcium and magnesium.

3. Voss

Voss is a premium bottled water brand known for its sleek design. Sourced from an underground aquifer in Norway, Voss water is rich in minerals, naturally filtered and free from contaminants.

4. Liquid Death

Liquid Death is sourced from the Austrian Alps. The brand emphasizes the importance of natural spring water, which is free of added sugars, artificial flavors or chemicals.

5. Poland Spring

Poland Spring offers natural spring water sourced from multiple springs in Maine. Its water is naturally filtered and contains a blend of essential minerals, including calcium and magnesium.

6. Essentia

Essentia is known for its alkaline water, which has a higher pH level than regular tap water. It is purified using reverse osmosis, and then electrolytes are added to balance its mineral content.

7. Gerolsteiner

Gerolsteiner is a highly mineralized sparkling water from Germany known for its slightly salty taste, which comes from significant amounts of calcium, magnesium and bicarbonate. It's recommended for supporting bone health and overall hydration.

8. S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino is a sparkling mineral water from Italy. The water contains a rich mix of minerals, including calcium and magnesium.

9. Smartwater

Smartwater is vapor-distilled water, which goes through a purification process that removes contaminants. The water is then enhanced with electrolytes to replenish important minerals lost during exercise.

10. Aquafina

Aquafina goes through a rigorous filtration process — including reverse osmosis — to ensure it is free from impurities.

11. LaCroix Sparkling Water

Primarily known for its sparkling waters, LaCroix offers a healthy alternative to sodas. It is naturally flavored with fruit essences, with no added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

12. Nestlé Pure Life

Nestlé Pure Life provides purified water that undergoes reverse osmosis filtration. While it may not offer the mineral richness of some spring waters, it's a solid choice for those looking for a more affordable choice.

Drinking Water Factors to Consider

When selecting bottled water, the main factors that health-minded consumers usually consider are mineral content, pH level and purity.

Water from natural springs or mineral-rich sources are often considered healthiest because it contains beneficial minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These minerals support various bodily functions, including muscle health and bone density.

Though research on the health benefits of alkaline water remains uncertain, many people prefer alkaline waters with a higher pH which promises to help neutralize acid in the body.

Purified water that undergoes multiple filtration processes, like reverse osmosis or distillation, can be free from harmful chemicals, contaminants or even microorganisms. This results in a cleaner, safer drinking experience, especially for people in areas with questionable tap water.

7 Environmentally Conscious Bottled Water Companies

Many bottled water brands are prioritizing environmental sustainability in their production. They still face criticism for contributing to the broader issue of bottled water consumption, which can lead to plastic waste, water depletion and high carbon emissions from production and transport.

But these companies are making efforts to reduce plastic use, adopt eco-friendly packaging and preserve natural water sources.

1. Eden Spri

Eden Spri uses eco-friendly, fully recyclable glass bottles (rather than plastic) for their premium spring water. They also work on preserving natural water sources through responsible water sourcing practices.

2. Boxed Water Is Better

Boxed Water Is Better water uses paper-based cartons instead of plastic bottles. The company’s packaging is made from renewable sources, and they use a portion of their profits to support reforestation projects. The brand also uses clean energy in its production process.

3. Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water comes in recyclable, reusable glass bottles. The brand also sources water from renewable and responsibly managed springs, and the company makes efforts to preserve the Ouachita Mountains, where their water is sourced.

4. Liquid Death

Liquid Death has a commitment to ditching plastic bottles in favor of aluminum cans, which are easier to recycle.

5. Nestlé Pure Life

Nestlé Pure Life has shifted to 100 percent recycled plastic in their bottles. They've also made efforts to replenish the water they use in several regions to ensure that they maintain water sources for future generations.

6. Aquafina

Aquafina bottles are made using 100 percent recycled plastic, and they have made efforts to reduce their environmental footprint in their production process. Aquafina, which is owned by PepsiCo, is also part of PepsiCo’s broader goal to reduce plastic waste globally.

7. LIFEWTR

LIFEWTR uses bottles made from 100 percent recycled plastic. They also prioritize water conservation and aim to source their water responsibly.

The Best Way to Consume Water

When it comes to the environment, the healthiest way to drink water is by using a reusable water bottle. But as you can see, bottled water remains a popular and convenient option.

There are also situations where bottled water is more practical — i.e., in emergency situations, during travel when tap water can be unsafe to drink, and when people have compromised health conditions or special dietary needs.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

