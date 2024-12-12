12 Healthiest Bottled Water Options Available in Stores

1. Fiji

Fiji water comes from an artesian aquifer in Fiji, known for its high silica content. The balanced mineral profile is said to support skin health and connective tissue.

2. Mountain Valley Spring Water

Hailing from the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas, Mountain Valley is a natural spring water that has been bottled for over 140 years. It's rich in natural minerals like calcium and magnesium.

3. Voss

Voss is a premium bottled water brand known for its sleek design. Sourced from an underground aquifer in Norway, Voss water is rich in minerals, naturally filtered and free from contaminants.

4. Liquid Death

Liquid Death is sourced from the Austrian Alps. The brand emphasizes the importance of natural spring water, which is free of added sugars, artificial flavors or chemicals.

5. Poland Spring

Poland Spring offers natural spring water sourced from multiple springs in Maine. Its water is naturally filtered and contains a blend of essential minerals, including calcium and magnesium.

6. Essentia

Essentia is known for its alkaline water, which has a higher pH level than regular tap water. It is purified using reverse osmosis, and then electrolytes are added to balance its mineral content.

7. Gerolsteiner

Gerolsteiner is a highly mineralized sparkling water from Germany known for its slightly salty taste, which comes from significant amounts of calcium, magnesium and bicarbonate. It's recommended for supporting bone health and overall hydration.

8. S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino is a sparkling mineral water from Italy. The water contains a rich mix of minerals, including calcium and magnesium.

9. Smartwater

Smartwater is vapor-distilled water, which goes through a purification process that removes contaminants. The water is then enhanced with electrolytes to replenish important minerals lost during exercise.

10. Aquafina

Aquafina goes through a rigorous filtration process — including reverse osmosis — to ensure it is free from impurities.

11. LaCroix Sparkling Water

Primarily known for its sparkling waters, LaCroix offers a healthy alternative to sodas. It is naturally flavored with fruit essences, with no added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

12. Nestlé Pure Life

Nestlé Pure Life provides purified water that undergoes reverse osmosis filtration. While it may not offer the mineral richness of some spring waters, it's a solid choice for those looking for a more affordable choice.