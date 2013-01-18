Food Safety

Do You Need Soap to Get Your Dishes Clean?
Do You Need Soap to Get Your Dishes Clean?

We spend millions on dishwashing detergents every year, but how necessary is soap to the cleanliness of our dishes?

By Carrie Tatro

How Salmonella Can Wind Up in Your Breakfast Cereal
How Salmonella Can Wind Up in Your Breakfast Cereal

Sure you can get salmonella from eating contaminated produce or meat, but your beloved breakfast cereal? Really?

By Shaun Chavis

The FDA and America's Frightening Food System
The FDA and America's Frightening Food System

The FDA is supposed to ensure the foods we eat are safe. But do you know what's in the foods you're eating?

By Diana Brown

​Room-temp Pizza: A Gamble or Good-to-go?
​Room-temp Pizza: A Gamble or Good-to-go?

Leftover pizza is practically a staple in college dorms and bachelor pads, but is it safe to eat at room temperature?

By Dave Roos

More Reasons Not to Eat Raw Cookie Dough
More Reasons Not to Eat Raw Cookie Dough

Raw flour has been shown to harbour nasty bacteria, even E. coli.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Fact or Fiction: Raw Oysters Are Safe to Eat Every Month of the Year
Fact or Fiction: Raw Oysters Are Safe to Eat Every Month of the Year

Despite what you've probably heard, oysters are safe to eat in months with the letter "r".

By John Perritano

Celebrity TV Chefs Fail at Food Safety, New Study Finds
Celebrity TV Chefs Fail at Food Safety, New Study Finds

A new analysis of the actions portrayed on TV cooking shows finds that food personalities need to up their safety game.

By Laurie L. Dove

So Here's a Terrifying Anxiety for Backyard Grilling Season
So Here's a Terrifying Anxiety for Backyard Grilling Season

A study identified a scary way that eating grilled food could damage your body, and it's really no fun at all.

By Christopher Hassiotis

Can Ghost Peppers Kill You?
Can Ghost Peppers Kill You?

Ghost peppers were once used to make grenades. Is something like that even safe to eat?

By Laurie L. Dove

Can Eating Cold Rice Kill You?
Can Eating Cold Rice Kill You?

Is eating cold Chinese leftovers one of your guilty pleasures? It might sound alarmist, but rice that hasn't been reheated could inflict serious damage on your body.

By Laurie L. Dove

10 Foodborne Illnesses That Will Make You Wish You Were Dead
10 Foodborne Illnesses That Will Make You Wish You Were Dead

If you've ever had food poisoning, you know it is decidedly unfun. And it turns out, there are many different kinds of foodborne disease that may not kill you, but you might prefer they did.

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Unexpected Ways to Get Food Poisoning
10 Unexpected Ways to Get Food Poisoning

We may try to avoid the restaurant with the low health rating or eye the roadside barbeque stand with caution. But did you know you get food poisoning from vitamins, your own kitchen, or even sex?

By Alia Hoyt

10 Foods You Should Never Eat Raw
10 Foods You Should Never Eat Raw

There are some foods that need to be cooked before you eat them. Not just because they'll taste way better, but also because if you eat them raw, they could make you sick.

By Becky Striepe

What’s safe to pack in your unrefrigerated lunch?
What’s safe to pack in your unrefrigerated lunch?

The bacteria that cause food poisoning need to eat, too. Which packable foods provide happy breeding grounds outside the fridge, and which will last without going bad?

By Alison Cooper

Should you refrigerate eggs?
Should you refrigerate eggs?

Overseas travelers might have noticed that different people handle eggs differently. What gives? And why aren't those other people all getting salmonella poisoning?

By Alison Cooper

Is charred food bad for you?
Is charred food bad for you?

Like your meat dark and smoky? Here's what you should know about the carcinogens in those overly well-done steaks and sides.

By Alison Cooper

Is moldy food safe to eat?
Is moldy food safe to eat?

Don't be too quick to toss that green, fuzzy food -- a small spot of mold doesn't always make the entire piece of food unsafe.

By Debbie Swanson

Does Aspartame Cause MS?
Does Aspartame Cause MS?

Aspartame, a common ingredient in many diet drinks, gets blamed for dozens of diseases and conditions. A widely circulated e-mail connects aspartame with multiple sclerosis. Is it time to toss the diet soda for good?

By Laurie L. Dove

Is black licorice dangerous?
Is black licorice dangerous?

Researchers cry foul — and not for its taste. How much black licorice does it take to put your health at risk?

By Alison Cooper

Are there hormones in milk?
Are there hormones in milk?

Injections to boost dairy cows' production carry repercussions for the cows. Do they affect human health, too? Should we worry about the extra estrogen?

By Alison Cooper

How Food Recalls Work
How Food Recalls Work

Remember the shutdown on the Georgia peanut factory for salmonella poisoning back in 2009? Some food recalls make the headlines, but most pass unnoticed. Who decides when a product needs to be recalled? And does it happen too often or not enough?

By Alia Hoyt

How much poop is in your drinking water?
How much poop is in your drinking water?

Just when you thought it might be safe to turn on your faucet. Learn more about how much poop is in your drinking water.

By Mickey Z., Planet Green

Should You Avoid Aluminum and Teflon Cookware?
Should You Avoid Aluminum and Teflon Cookware?

These two cookware materials have generated some worry. Learn more about avoiding aluminum and teflon cookware.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

How can you tell organic foods are pesticide free?
How can you tell organic foods are pesticide free?

Organic food -- once a specialty item sold in specialty stores to either the rich or the granola crowd -- is now commonplace. But how do you know what you're buying, and what's the difference between "organic" and "pesticide-free"?

By Julia Layton

How can intestinal bacteria like E. coli infect a vegetable like spinach?
How can intestinal bacteria like E. coli infect a vegetable like spinach?

Food contamination isn't limited to improperly cooked meat or raw eggs. Learn why your salad could be dangerous too.

By Tracy V. Wilson