Food Safety
From pesticides to antibiotics in meat, do you know what you're really eating? See what you need to know about food safety.
Ultra-processed Foods May Increase Inflammation, Chronic Disease Risk
Can you prevent heart disease with holiday foods?
Top 5 Anti-aging Vitamins
What's the Difference Between White Sugar and Brown Sugar?
A Simple Salt Swap Could Save Thousands of Lives, Maybe Yours
Should We Be Worried About Nitrates in Our Food?
U.S. Workers Get 1,292 Extra Calories per Week From Snacks at Work
Do Nutrition Labels on Restaurant Menus Trim Down Calorie Consumption?
Salt: Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
What Makes a Food 'Natural'?
20 Healthiest Foods Pictures
Edible Cactus: Natural Food
How Religion and Anti-regulatory Bias Birthed a $36 Billion Supplement Industry
The Case for and Against Taking Fish Oil Pills
You Might Need Half as Much Vitamin D as Previously Thought
Learn More
We spend millions on dishwashing detergents every year, but how necessary is soap to the cleanliness of our dishes?
By Carrie Tatro
Sure you can get salmonella from eating contaminated produce or meat, but your beloved breakfast cereal? Really?
By Shaun Chavis
The FDA is supposed to ensure the foods we eat are safe. But do you know what's in the foods you're eating?
By Diana Brown
Leftover pizza is practically a staple in college dorms and bachelor pads, but is it safe to eat at room temperature?
By Dave Roos
Raw flour has been shown to harbour nasty bacteria, even E. coli.
Despite what you've probably heard, oysters are safe to eat in months with the letter "r".
A new analysis of the actions portrayed on TV cooking shows finds that food personalities need to up their safety game.
A study identified a scary way that eating grilled food could damage your body, and it's really no fun at all.
Ghost peppers were once used to make grenades. Is something like that even safe to eat?
Is eating cold Chinese leftovers one of your guilty pleasures? It might sound alarmist, but rice that hasn't been reheated could inflict serious damage on your body.
If you've ever had food poisoning, you know it is decidedly unfun. And it turns out, there are many different kinds of foodborne disease that may not kill you, but you might prefer they did.
We may try to avoid the restaurant with the low health rating or eye the roadside barbeque stand with caution. But did you know you get food poisoning from vitamins, your own kitchen, or even sex?
By Alia Hoyt
There are some foods that need to be cooked before you eat them. Not just because they'll taste way better, but also because if you eat them raw, they could make you sick.
The bacteria that cause food poisoning need to eat, too. Which packable foods provide happy breeding grounds outside the fridge, and which will last without going bad?
Overseas travelers might have noticed that different people handle eggs differently. What gives? And why aren't those other people all getting salmonella poisoning?
Like your meat dark and smoky? Here's what you should know about the carcinogens in those overly well-done steaks and sides.
Don't be too quick to toss that green, fuzzy food -- a small spot of mold doesn't always make the entire piece of food unsafe.
Aspartame, a common ingredient in many diet drinks, gets blamed for dozens of diseases and conditions. A widely circulated e-mail connects aspartame with multiple sclerosis. Is it time to toss the diet soda for good?
Researchers cry foul — and not for its taste. How much black licorice does it take to put your health at risk?
Injections to boost dairy cows' production carry repercussions for the cows. Do they affect human health, too? Should we worry about the extra estrogen?
Remember the shutdown on the Georgia peanut factory for salmonella poisoning back in 2009? Some food recalls make the headlines, but most pass unnoticed. Who decides when a product needs to be recalled? And does it happen too often or not enough?
By Alia Hoyt
Just when you thought it might be safe to turn on your faucet. Learn more about how much poop is in your drinking water.
These two cookware materials have generated some worry. Learn more about avoiding aluminum and teflon cookware.
Organic food -- once a specialty item sold in specialty stores to either the rich or the granola crowd -- is now commonplace. But how do you know what you're buying, and what's the difference between "organic" and "pesticide-free"?
By Julia Layton
Food contamination isn't limited to improperly cooked meat or raw eggs. Learn why your salad could be dangerous too.