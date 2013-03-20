5 Best and Worst Ways to Battle Belly Bloat

" " Goodshoot/Thinkstock Nothing's worse than feeling bloated and having to fit into a bathing suit. Avoid that extra bloat with these professional pointers from registered dietitian, Sharon Zarabi, and feel better this bathing suit season!

" " Hemera/Thinkstock Avoid: High Salt Foods Foods such as bacon, cold cuts, pickles, canned soups and many other snacks are very high in sodium. Sodium causes our bodies to trap excess water and, you guessed it, bloat! Beware of these high-sodium foods, especially in the spring and summer months. As a substitute, try raw, unsalted almonds or a low-fat yogurt. These snacks will hold you over and won’t be as likely to cause that unpleasant bloat.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Avoid: Chewing Gum and Straws Chewing gum often traps unwanted air in your body and causes an unsightly bloating effect. If you need to freshen your breath try a sugar-free mint or, better yet, just run to the ladies room and brush your teeth! Sipping a daiquiri? You should also avoid using straws for the same reason; they’ll trap unwanted air bubbles in your body causing you to bloat. Read on to learn about other ways to avoid excess air bubbles.

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Avoid: Carbonated Drinks It sounds like a no-brainer, but carbonated beverages like beer and soda (yes, even diet soda) will cause your body to bloat. If you’re at a cocktail party and want a refreshing drink, try a sugar-free mixer with liquor, like sugar-free cranberry cocktail with vodka. Try these five cocktails under 200 calories. Sip slowly and avoid using a straw. If you’re not a big drinker, skip the calories altogether and just have a glass of flat water with lemon!

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Avoid: Carbohydrates Foods high in sugar, gluten and carbs are likely to give you a gut. While we all love our carbs, try keeping a very low-carb diet in the warmer months. A great way to do this is by substituting sweet potatoes when you need that carb fix. Another great option is a delicious summer squash in lieu of spaghetti or rice.

" " Hemera/Thinkstock Alleviate with: Peppermint Tea Peppermint tea is a natural remedy for bloating. Make sure your beverage is not too hot, as the extra heat may cause you to consume extra air bubbles. If you’re someone who finds themselves frequently bloated, try incorporating a daily post-lunch cup of warm peppermint tea and take note of any improvements.

" " Creatas/Thinkstock Alleviate with: Water-Dense Fruits and Veggies In the spring and summer months it’s always a great idea to load up on water-dense veggies like lettuce and fruits like grapefruits, watermelon and pineapple. These produce picks are full of natural carbohydrates that will also increase the amount of water in your diet. Adding more fiber gradually to your diet will help regulate your digestive system and decrease the likelihood of bloating.

" " Hemera/Thinkstock Alleviate with: High Potassium Foods In order for the body to maintain a healthy weight and avoid bloating, the levels of potassium and sodium need to be in balance. Because of this fine balance, high potassium foods in the warmer months are a great way to control bloating. Try eating more bananas, oranges, watermelon, spinach and tomatoes and watch as your body keeps itself more regular and bloat-free!

" " Pixland/Thinkstock Alleviate by: Drinking a Lot of Water There is no substitute for good hydration. The more water you drink, the better off your body will be. If you’re a big coffee or caffeine drinker, increase your intake of water. You should be getting at least 8 cups of water a day plus more from the foods that you’re eating.

" " Creatas/Thinkstock Alleviate with: Exercise Exercise is another way to help your body maintain its lean physique. Exercising not only helps you lose and maintain weight, but it will improve your digestion, sleep and bloating. Drink lots of water when you exercise and be sure to break a sweat. This release will have your body looking like the very best version of itself just in time for bikini season.