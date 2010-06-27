Digestive System

The digestive system is in charge of absorbing and transporting nutrients your body needs in order to thrive -- and it gets rid of all the waste the body doesn't need. Discover how saliva breaks down the food you eat and more.

What Is Saliva and How Does It Change the Taste of Food?
Saliva is not exactly the most appetizing of subjects, but it plays an important role in everything from how food tastes to how it is digested.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

The World's Longest Poop Story Is a Crock of, Well ...
Maybe you've seen those fantastical stories saying the world's longest piece of poop is 26 feet? Is that even possible? Where does crap like this come from?

By Alia Hoyt

When You Have to Go But Don't Want People to Know
Does using a bathroom other than your own freak you out? The Faux Fan drowns out the sounds your body makes when you have to, well, go, so you can poop without worrying people will hear.

By Meg Sparwath

Farts Can Be Silent, But Can They Be Deadly, Too?
Maybe you've never even thought about it when you've smelled — or emitted — a particularly odoriferous fart. But can that fart spread disease?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Toilet Stools, Like Squatty Potty, Really Get Things Moving, Study Says
A new study found that giving your feet a boost in the bathroom lessened constipation (and straining) significantly.

By Alia Hoyt

Don't Let Travel Impact Your Pooping Routine
Travelers commonly experience unusual bowel symptoms while traveling. Why is this, and what can we do about it?

By Jesslyn Shields

A Compendium of Fart Facts, Plus One Gaseous Podcast
Enter the Fartonomicon with the guys from Stuff to Blow Your Mind. You're guaranteed to have a gas.

By Robert Lamb

What Happens If You Don't Poop for 47 Days?
What would happen if you didn't (or couldn't) move your bowels for several weeks? Let's just say you'd be in a crappy situation.

By Alia Hoyt

Pooping: Not All Animals Are Created Equal
The human system for excretion is actually pretty great, especially when you start looking at what other animals have.

By Robert Lamb

Many Animals Eat Grass So Why Don't Humans?
Does it just taste bad or are there other reasons?

By John Perritano

Why Chugging a Gallon of Milk Is Nearly Impossible
Plenty of theories exist for why drinking an entire gallon of milk in one sitting is a challenge often undertaken, infrequently accomplished. Who's right?

By Samantha Sestanovich

Ridiculous History: Toxic German Sausages Are Responsible for Botox
From killer sausages to canceling crows' feet, botulinum toxin has come a long way. Botoxwurst, anyone?

By Laurie L. Dove

Why Do Opioids Cause Constipation?
Opioids can make your insides skid to a slow crawl. That's a problem when you consider nearly 250 million opioid prescriptions were written in 2013 by CDC estimates.

By Kate Kershner

It's an Electrical Cheese Sandwich for Your Gut
You always wanted to eat electricity right? Now you can, and it might even provide a health benefit.

By Robert Lamb

Cow Burps, Not Farts, Are the Real Problem
Scientists discover that using a feed additive can decrease cow burps by 30 percent, vastly reducing greenhouse gas.

By Dave Roos

When You Smell Poop Are You Actually Inhaling Poop Molecules?
Smelling fecal matter is gross enough, so the possibility that tiny bits of poop are actually getting into your nose is outright disgusting. But should you be worried?

By Laurie L. Dove

Why is baby poop so smelly?
Tiny little babies are so sweet and cuddly. That is until you have to change their poopy diaper. What in the world is it that makes their poop so foul?

By Laurie L. Dove

How Fast Does a Fart Travel?
We all pass gas, but not all of us like to talk about it — or study it to figure out how quickly it travels out of the body.

By Laurie L. Dove

What happens when you hold in a fart?
We're taught that it's impolite to pass gas in front of others, but could holding it in cause you health problems?

By Laurie L. Dove

Why do farts stink?
Everybody poops, and everybody passes gas. And guess what? Neither smell good. We'll explain why.

By Jennifer Sellers

Why do I get gassy when I fly?
You're at cruising altitude, on your way (finally) to your vacation destination, when you realize that your bloated feeling is about transform into an assault on your seat mates. Why does this always seem to happen?

By Maria Trimarchi

Is there a right way to poop?
Of course we all know how to poop. But you might be missing out on a faster, healthier, more efficient way to do it.

By Laurie L. Dove

If you never burped again, would your stomach explode?
Burping can be gross, but imagine the chaos if all of that gas built up and your stomach exploded. Could it happen?

By Laurie L. Dove

Can Straining on the Toilet Kill You?
It's not a common occurrence by any means, but for people with certain conditions, straining to poop can have deadly consequences.

By Laurie L. Dove

Are there any tricks to prevent vomiting?
Everybody vomits on occasion, but often the urge comes at the most inopportune times. Wouldn't it be helpful if there was a way to suppress it?

By Laurie L. Dove