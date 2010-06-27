Health
Human Body
Body Systems

Body Systems

Your body is pretty amazing. At any given point you have many biological processes going on -- circulatory, digestive, brain & central nervous systems and more. Learn about these body systems as well as the eye, ears, nose and throat.

How 'Savant Syndrome' Makes Some People, and Their Brains, Extraordinary

Get to Know Proprioception, Your Silent Sixth Sense

Aphantasia: When Your Mind's Eye Is Blank

The True Story of the Blue People of Kentucky

What Is the Rarest Blood Type in the World?

What Does It Mean If Your Blood Oxygen Level Is Low?

When You Have to Go But Don't Want People to Know

Farts Can Be Silent, But Can They Be Deadly, Too?

Toilet Stools, Like Squatty Potty, Really Get Things Moving, Study Says

Does Oxytocin Make Us Fall in Love?

5 Ways Homeostasis Keeps Your Body Humming Along

Is It Possible to Get Taller as an Adult?

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia

Modern Hearing Aids Do Way More Than Help You Hear

What Do Your COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Tell You?

What You Should Know About Antibody Testing

Cytokine Storms: When Your Immune System Defends You to Death

Why Do We Do a Little Dance When We Have to Pee?

Do You Turn the Door Key and Have to Pee? It May Be All in Your Brain

Kidney Stone Rx: Hop on a Thrill Ride

The Lymph System

What is lymph?

Take Care of Those Hammies

Children Can Regrow Their Fingertips. How Cool Is That?

Top 10 Biggest Bodybuilders

The Flu Was Nonexistent During COVID. What Does That Mean?

Why Breathing Through Your Nose Is Best

Are Flavored Vaping Liquids Safe?

Why Chugging a Gallon of Milk Is Nearly Impossible

The True Story of the Blue People of Kentucky
The Fugates and the Combs families in rural Kentucky lost the genetic lottery, both sharing a rare recessive trait that made their skin look blue as they intermarried. What was the cause of this? And what happened to the families?

By Dave Roos

Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired
Stanford researchers have developed a new white cane, incorporating sensing and wayfinding approaches from robotics and self-driving vehicles. Could this new white cane reshape life for the visually impaired?

By Allison Troutner

When Roses Smell Like Rotting Fish, That's Parosmia
Parosmia is a post-COVID-19 side effect that distorts your sense of taste and smell. But smell training (you read that right) can help most people get things back on track.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Modern Hearing Aids Do Way More Than Help You Hear
Technology for hearing aids has advanced drastically since our grandparents wore those big, bulky ones wrapped around their ears. Now they're Bluetooth-enabled and can even translate foreign languages on the fly.

By Patrick J. Kiger

The Flu Was Nonexistent During COVID. What Does That Mean?
Deaths from cases of the flu have dropped a staggering amount during the 2020-2021 flu season, even while cases of COVID-19 soared. What does that mean and what can we learn for the future?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What Do Your COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Tell You?
Does feeling sick after you get the vaccine mean your immune system is responding? What if you don't feel sick? Does that mean it's not?

By Robert Finberg

When You Have to Go But Don't Want People to Know
Does using a bathroom other than your own freak you out? The Faux Fan drowns out the sounds your body makes when you have to, well, go, so you can poop without worrying people will hear.

By Meg Sparwath

Are You "Suffocating" From Empty Nose Syndrome?
Empty nose syndrome is a rare problem where patients have clear nasal passages but constant sensations of being unable to breathe. And worst of all, many doctors believe it's all in their heads.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

How 'Savant Syndrome' Makes Some People, and Their Brains, Extraordinary
Savant syndrome is a rare condition in which someone with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain unexplained extraordinary abilities, such as playing music or remembering prodigious amounts of information.

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Breathing Through Your Nose Is Best
We've probably all been breathing wrong our entire lives. Why is that? Experts suggest we should focus on breathing through our noses and most of us don't.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What Is the Rarest Blood Type in the World?
There are eight major blood types and some are more common than others. But what's the rarest of them all?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

What's the Best Way to Stop a Nosebleed?
Getting a bloody nose is nasty and can be also be pretty scary if you can't stop it. So what's the fastest — and safest — way to get your nose to stop bleeding?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Get to Know Proprioception, Your Silent Sixth Sense
Proprioception refers to our ability to perceive our body's position and how we move through space. It's often considered our sixth sense because we do it without thinking about it.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Do Blue Light Glasses Even Work?
Blue light glasses are super popular these days. But do they work the way marketers promise?

By John Perritano

Aphantasia: When Your Mind's Eye Is Blank
Although the inability to picture things in your head would seem to be a hinderance, some experts say it's definitely not a creativity killer and actually can have some advantages.

By Alia Hoyt

What Does It Mean If Your Blood Oxygen Level Is Low?
A low oxygen level in your blood is a good indicator of a COVID-19 infection, but what exactly does that mean and how do doctors test for it?

By Patty Rasmussen

What You Should Know About Antibody Testing
We're all hearing the words 'antibody' and 'antibody testing' way more than we ever thought we would in the normal course of a day, so what exactly are we talking about?

By Jesslyn Shields

Cytokine Storms: When Your Immune System Defends You to Death
Cytokine storm syndrome can turn a normally functioning immune system into an enemy more dangerous than the virus it's trying to dispatch.

By Jesslyn Shields

Farts Can Be Silent, But Can They Be Deadly, Too?
Maybe you've never even thought about it when you've smelled — or emitted — a particularly odoriferous fart. But can that fart spread disease?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Why Can't You Smell Your Own House?
You almost never notice the way your own place smells. Why is that?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

The Cerebellum Is the Body's Little Brain
The cerebellum is the part of our brain that controls voluntary movements like posture, balance, coordination and speech.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Feeling Hungry? Tired? Moody? Thank Your Hypothalamus
The hypothalamus is a tiny area of your brain that keeps everything — hunger, thirst, sleep, energy, mood — in balance.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Does Oxytocin Make Us Fall in Love?
Sometimes referred to as the "cuddle hormone," oxytocin is released during sex and breastfeeding. But does it make you fall in love with someone or just bond you more with someone you already love?

By Dave Roos

Without a Hippocampus, Your Long-term Memory Is History
Located in the temporal lobe, this tiny horseshoe-shaped organ plays a massive role in both the storage of long-term memories and the creation of new ones.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

5 Ways Homeostasis Keeps Your Body Humming Along
Homeostasis comes from the Greek words for "similar" and "steady" but this state of steadiness is anything but boring. In fact, it's what you want your body to be.

By Alia Hoyt