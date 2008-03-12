How the Digestive System Works

Protein: The ham consists of protein molecules that need to be digested -- protein is the key player in building and repairing your body tissues. Enzymes first attack these molecules in the stomach, and they're finished off in the small intestine with help from enzymes and those handy pancreatic and intestinal lining juices. Then the smaller protein molecules become known as amino acids . They're now small enough to be absorbed through the small intestine and right into the blood.

Vitamins: While our food is digested, vitamins are absorbed in the small intestine. There are two basic types of vitamins in the food we eat: water-soluble and fat-soluble. The water-soluble vitamins (B vitamins and vitamin C) are absorbed easily along with the water in the small intestine, where they then travel through the body via the blood vessels. Fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, and K) are absorbed just like the fat mentioned above. Once absorbed, however, they are stored for long periods of time in cells called lipocytes. Water-soluble vitamins don't stay in your body for long -- extra amounts of these are usually eliminated in a quick trip to the bathroom.