Ever Stand Up and Get Dizzy?

Some bodily phenomena make sense. An ice cream headache, for example — you know what you did to get there, you know you deserved it, and you have absolutely no regrets. Others are a bit of a mystery, like when you stand up quickly and see a dizzying array of stars.

The good news is, a sudden bout of lightheadedness from jumping out of your seat probably isn't a big deal. But there are certain signs you should look out for that might indicate a more serious issue. Here are some common causes of that familiar head-spinning sensation: