Brain and Central Nervous System
The brain performs an incredible number of tasks and nervous system is a network of specialized tissues that regulates thoughts, sensations, basic body functions and more. Explore the many functions of the brain & the central nervous system.
The True Story of the Blue People of Kentucky
What Is the Rarest Blood Type in the World?
What Does It Mean If Your Blood Oxygen Level Is Low?
What Is Saliva and How Does It Change the Taste of Food?
The World's Longest Poop Story Is a Crock of, Well ...
When You Have to Go But Don't Want People to Know
Does Oxytocin Make Us Fall in Love?
5 Ways Homeostasis Keeps Your Body Humming Along
Is It Possible to Get Taller as an Adult?
Why Do Babies' Eyes Change Color?
There Are 6 Different Eye Shapes. Which One Is Yours?
Self-navigating Cane Could Better Lives for Visually Impaired
What Do Your COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Tell You?
What You Should Know About Antibody Testing
Cytokine Storms: When Your Immune System Defends You to Death
Kidney Stones Are Excruciating, But the Source of Pain Is Surprising
Why Do We Do a Little Dance When We Have to Pee?
Do You Turn the Door Key and Have to Pee? It May Be All in Your Brain
The Lymph System
What is lymph?
How One Key Protein May Help Tendons Enhance Athletic Performance
What Are Muscle 'Knots' and How Do You Get Rid of Them?
Take Care of Those Hammies
The Science Behind Why We All Have Snot
The Flu Was Nonexistent During COVID. What Does That Mean?
Why Breathing Through Your Nose Is Best
Learn More
We've all heard of the brain's gray matter, but what about the white matter? What does it do?
The director of the Aphasia Research Laboratory at Boston University explains the condition forcing Bruce Willis to retire from acting, including what treatment options could be available.
By Swathi Kiran
Many things play a role in how our bodies acclimate to super-cold temperatures, including our own habits, genetics and even brown fat.
Advertisement
Savant syndrome is a rare condition in which someone with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain unexplained extraordinary abilities, such as playing music or remembering prodigious amounts of information.
Proprioception refers to our ability to perceive our body's position and how we move through space. It's often considered our sixth sense because we do it without thinking about it.
Although the inability to picture things in your head would seem to be a hinderance, some experts say it's definitely not a creativity killer and actually can have some advantages.
By Alia Hoyt
The cerebellum is the part of our brain that controls voluntary movements like posture, balance, coordination and speech.
Advertisement
The hypothalamus is a tiny area of your brain that keeps everything — hunger, thirst, sleep, energy, mood — in balance.
Located in the temporal lobe, this tiny horseshoe-shaped organ plays a massive role in both the storage of long-term memories and the creation of new ones.
The amygdala is a small part of the human brain that most humans have probably never heard of.
Listed as an organ donor on your driver's license? That designation does not include your brain.
By Chris Opfer
Advertisement
Sudden savant syndrome can make you a math whiz or musical prodigy instantaneously. But how?
It happens to almost everyone and there are lots of possible explanations.
What's behind the fact that you can drink three cups of coffee and still feel sleepy while your coworker feels jittery after one cup? Our bodies all process caffeine differently. Here's why.
Holding hands can help regulate responses to stress, increasing trust and emotional well-being.
Advertisement
Yep. It's tricky like that.
Learn to recognize the symptoms of a concussion and what causes them. Worried that your child has a concussion? Learn the symptoms of a concussion and how to treat it.
How smart are you? Take this quick brain test to peek inside the power of your brain.
Teens brains really function differently than adult brains. Learn about the development of teens’ brains in this article.
Advertisement
Whenever you delve into the realm of the paranormal, you're bound to feel the heat of argument between skeptics and believers. Why not end the argument once and for all and locate the part of the brain that may (or may not) control ESP?
Memory, the mental process of bringing into the conscious mind material that has been learned and retained.
Instead of just giving in to your food cravings, how about nourishing your brain? Take a look at the foods that kick-start your smarts. Here's a hint -- that candy bowl's not going to help.
Everything we do is controlled and enabled by electrical signals running through our bodies. But how are those signals produced?
By Julia Layton & Mark Mancini
Advertisement
A healthy brain works better longer, keeping memory accurate and thought processes clear. Learn more about the benefits and options of brain teasers and mind games on your health.
The brain is a complex grouping of nerve cells and other structures that help us think, react to the environment, make decisions and carry them out. Take an in depth look into one of the most interesting parts of the human body.