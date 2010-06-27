Brain and Central Nervous System

The brain performs an incredible number of tasks and nervous system is a network of specialized tissues that regulates thoughts, sensations, basic body functions and more. Explore the many functions of the brain & the central nervous system.

How White Matter Helps the Brain's Gray Matter Function
We've all heard of the brain's gray matter, but what about the white matter? What does it do?

By Christopher Filley

Bruce Willis Has Aphasia. What Is It and What Causes It?
The director of the Aphasia Research Laboratory at Boston University explains the condition forcing Bruce Willis to retire from acting, including what treatment options could be available.

By Swathi Kiran

Can Our Bodies 'Learn' to Withstand Frigid Temperatures?
Many things play a role in how our bodies acclimate to super-cold temperatures, including our own habits, genetics and even brown fat.

By Allison Troutner

How 'Savant Syndrome' Makes Some People, and Their Brains, Extraordinary
Savant syndrome is a rare condition in which someone with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain unexplained extraordinary abilities, such as playing music or remembering prodigious amounts of information.

By Jesslyn Shields

Get to Know Proprioception, Your Silent Sixth Sense
Proprioception refers to our ability to perceive our body's position and how we move through space. It's often considered our sixth sense because we do it without thinking about it.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Aphantasia: When Your Mind's Eye Is Blank
Although the inability to picture things in your head would seem to be a hinderance, some experts say it's definitely not a creativity killer and actually can have some advantages.

By Alia Hoyt

The Cerebellum Is the Body's Little Brain
The cerebellum is the part of our brain that controls voluntary movements like posture, balance, coordination and speech.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Feeling Hungry? Tired? Moody? Thank Your Hypothalamus
The hypothalamus is a tiny area of your brain that keeps everything — hunger, thirst, sleep, energy, mood — in balance.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Without a Hippocampus, Your Long-term Memory Is History
Located in the temporal lobe, this tiny horseshoe-shaped organ plays a massive role in both the storage of long-term memories and the creation of new ones.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Amygdala: Gatekeeper of Human Fear
The amygdala is a small part of the human brain that most humans have probably never heard of.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Donating Your Brain to Science
Listed as an organ donor on your driver's license? That designation does not include your brain.

By Chris Opfer

Does Everyone Have the Ability to Become a Genius?
Sudden savant syndrome can make you a math whiz or musical prodigy instantaneously. But how?

By Jesslyn Shields

Ever Stand Up and Get Dizzy?
It happens to almost everyone and there are lots of possible explanations.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Every Coffee Drinker Is Unique
What's behind the fact that you can drink three cups of coffee and still feel sleepy while your coworker feels jittery after one cup? Our bodies all process caffeine differently. Here's why.

By Laurie L. Dove

Holding Hands Can Ease Pain
Holding hands can help regulate responses to stress, increasing trust and emotional well-being.

By Shelley Danzy

Scientists Discover Your Brain Makes Fructose
Yep. It's tricky like that.

By Kate Kershner

What is a Concussion?
Learn to recognize the symptoms of a concussion and what causes them. Worried that your child has a concussion? Learn the symptoms of a concussion and how to treat it.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Test Your Brain
How smart are you? Take this quick brain test to peek inside the power of your brain.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Are teens’ brains fully developed?
Teens brains really function differently than adult brains. Learn about the development of teens’ brains in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is the extrasensory brain?
Whenever you delve into the realm of the paranormal, you're bound to feel the heat of argument between skeptics and believers. Why not end the argument once and for all and locate the part of the brain that may (or may not) control ESP?

By Heather Quinlan

Memory
Memory, the mental process of bringing into the conscious mind material that has been learned and retained.

Can brain foods make you smarter?
Instead of just giving in to your food cravings, how about nourishing your brain? Take a look at the foods that kick-start your smarts. Here's a hint -- that candy bowl's not going to help.

By Molly Edmonds

How Does the Body Make Electricity — and How Does It Use It?
Everything we do is controlled and enabled by electrical signals running through our bodies. But how are those signals produced?

By Julia Layton & Mark Mancini

Brain Teasers and Mind Games
A healthy brain works better longer, keeping memory accurate and thought processes clear. Learn more about the benefits and options of brain teasers and mind games on your health.

By Madeline Roberts Vann, MPH

The Brain and Mental Health
The brain is a complex grouping of nerve cells and other structures that help us think, react to the environment, make decisions and carry them out. Take an in depth look into one of the most interesting parts of the human body.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers