The 10 Best Hospitals in the United States

" " The right hospital could mean a faster recovery. Keith Brofsky/Getty Images

If you're one of the lucky ones, you'll only need to visit the hospital a handful of times – maybe even never. But for those who are more accident-prone, or suffer from a chronic illness, use these rankings to choose the best hospital near you. US News & World Report takes the time to survey nearly 10,000 specialists and comb through through data about death rates, patient safety, and more to pick 148 hospitals that excel at various specialties. The following 10 hospitals were at the top of the class in at least six specialties.