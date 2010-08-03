These medications protect the lining of the esophagus.
How Cytoprotective Barrier Agents Work
Cytoprotective barrier agents work by forming a material that adheres to the lining of your esophagus, providing a protective barrier against stomach acid and the irritation it can cause. In addition, if irritation or ulceration is already present in your esophagus, the barrier will coat the damage, allowing it to heal.
Possible Side Effects of Cytoprotective Barrier Agents
This medication may cause:
- back pain
- constipation
- diarrhea
- dizziness
- dry mouth
- flatulence
- gastric discomfort
- headache
- indigestion
- insomnia
- nausea
- rash
- sleepiness
- vertigo
- vomiting
Possible Drug Interactions with Cytoprotective Barrier Agents
To help you avoid unnecessary side effects, use caution when taking cytoprotective barrier agents with other drugs. Tell your doctor about all other drugs you are taking - it's a good idea to let your doctor see your other prescription containers.
Drugs to Avoid with Cytoprotective Barrier Agents
Before you start taking a cytoprotective barrier agent, tell your doctor if you use any of these drugs:
- heart medications
- antibiotics
- antifungal agents
- thyroid hormones
- seizure medication
- drugs for heart arrhythmias
- ulcer medications
- asthma medications
- antacids
