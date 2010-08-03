These medications protect the lining of the esophagus.

How Cytoprotective Barrier Agents Work

Cytoprotective barrier agents work by forming a material that adheres to the lining of your esophagus, providing a protective barrier against stomach acid and the irritation it can cause. In addition, if irritation or ulceration is already present in your esophagus, the barrier will coat the damage, allowing it to heal.

Possible Side Effects of Cytoprotective Barrier Agents

This medication may cause:

back pain

constipation

diarrhea

dizziness

dry mouth

flatulence

gastric discomfort

headache

indigestion

insomnia

nausea

rash

sleepiness

vertigo

vomiting

Possible Drug Interactions with Cytoprotective Barrier Agents

To help you avoid unnecessary side effects, use caution when taking cytoprotective barrier agents with other drugs. Tell your doctor about all other drugs you are taking - it's a good idea to let your doctor see your other prescription containers.

Drugs to Avoid with Cytoprotective Barrier Agents

Before you start taking a cytoprotective barrier agent, tell your doctor if you use any of these drugs:

heart medications

antibiotics

antifungal agents

thyroid hormones

seizure medication

drugs for heart arrhythmias

ulcer medications

asthma medications

antacids