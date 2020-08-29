How Doctor On Demand Works

As with other telemedicine services, such as PlushCare, Amwell, Teladoc and iCliniq, Doctor On Demand offers a wide variety of care over the internet including urgent care services, behavioral health, preventative health and chronic illness care.

Getting an appointment takes very little time. Once you create an account online, you'll be able to meet with a doctor in a few minutes.

Doctor On Demand's physicians can meet with you about nearly any nonemergency health concern that falls within the categories of urgent care, behavioral health, preventative health and chronic care. This includes:

Wellness visits;

Skin conditions;

Allergies;

Anxiety;

Depression, and;

Managing high cholesterol, diabetes, and diet and nutrition.

It's just like a real doctor's appointment. In fact, doctors will even be able to access your vitals through tools like Apple's HealthKit. They also can provide a doctor's note if needed for work or school.

Even more importantly, as Verywell Health notes, many doctors have specialized training in treating specific conditions or health concerns. Doctors can write new prescriptions, refill current prescriptions and recommend external care such as visits to specialists or physical therapy. However, doctors on this platform cannot prescribe any controlled substances such as benzodiazepines or stimulants.

Wondering about privacy? All of your information is stored on encrypted servers inside encrypted databases, where only certain APIs can access it. The entire Doctor On Demand service is HIPAA compliant as well.