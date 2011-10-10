Modern Medical Technology

Curious about lasers, nanobots and bionic eyes? Learn how modern medical technologies are extending and improving the lives of humans.

Hearing Aids Are About to Get Much More Affordable
That's because the FDA just greenlit a law that allows you to buy them over-the-counter from your local pharmacist. No prescription required.

By Lucas Berenbrok & Elaine Mormer

Will mRNA Technology Transform Medicine Beyond COVID-19?
We have mRNA technology to thank for remarkably successful COVID-19 vaccines. Can that same mRNA technology be used to help prevent or even eradicate other diseases as well?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

How Doctor On Demand Works
Not crazy about going into your doctor's or therapist's office these days? You might be interested in a telemedicine service like Doctor on Demand.

By Rhiannon Ball

How Telemedicine Can Help You During COVID-19 and Beyond
Since the COVID-19 outbreak has people self-quarantining as much as possible, telemedicine has become a big alternative. But if you've never done it before, what can you expect?

By Alia Hoyt

How Do Ventilators Work? Why Are They So Critical for the COVID-19 Pandemic?
A ventilator is a machine that helps a person breathe by blowing oxygen into the lungs and removing carbon dioxide out of the lungs. They're a critical piece of equipment for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Artificial Intelligence Discovers Antibiotic in Record Time
Machine learning, or artificial intelligence, might just save us from bacterial infections in the future.

By Jesslyn Shields

Smart Bandages Can Monitor, Treat Chronic Wounds
Flexible electronics have enabled a team at Tufts University to create a bandage that not only monitors wounds, but delivers treatment as well.

By Laurie L. Dove

Scientists Develop World's First Color 3D X-rays
The new 3D color scans look like cross sections from a vividly realistic anatomical model, revealing great detail and true-to-life color.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Study Shows Possible Breakthrough in Treating Paralysis
The study, led by Boston Children's Hospital, was successful at getting mice with spinal cord injuries to walk again.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Could Stem Cells Eventually End the Transplant Organ Shortage?
Scientists hope to grow transplant organs from patients' own stem cells, but success may still be a long way off.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Biomedical Big Brother in Your Belly?
Ingestible sensors in pills are becoming a reality with digital drugs.

By Diana Brown

Motorized 'Spermbots' Could Help Treat Cervical Cancer
Spermbots, originally designed to help lethargic human sperm fertilize eggs, also may be used to deliver chemotherapy to fight cervical cancer.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Programmable Hair Created With 3-D Printing Breakthrough
Researchers have discovered how to bypass a hurdle in the design, modeling and printing of 3-D hair- and fur-like structures.

By Laurie L. Dove

Can humans regrow limbs?
Salamanders regrow their tails. Starfish can grow new arms. When is it our turn? Let's take a look at what science has in the works.

By Kate Kershner

Can we use microbes to fight disease?
Microorganisms aren't all bad. Can we fight fire with fire and pit good bacteria against the bad ones? Yes, but maybe not the way you think.

By Kate Kershner

Will we ever be able to transplant DNA?
We transplant DNA already in the form of blood transfusions and bone marrow transplants. But just DNA? That's a different story.

By Kate Kershner

Will we ever be able to transplant neurons?
Soon, we'll all be carrying around little vials of neurons like ibuprofen in our purses. Well. Not SOON soon. But we've definitely made progress in recent years.

By Kate Kershner

Will nanobots perform surgery in the future?
We've been hearing about tiny medical robots for decades. Where is this tiny dream team? Researchers promise these little guys are on the way -- and they might be even cooler than we thought.

By Patrick J. Kiger

What is the future of robotic surgery?
Robotic surgery doesn't mean Rosie from "The Jetsons" is going to get it. Instead, these high-tech bots let surgeons make the tiniest, most precise movements to limit tissue damage. But even now, researchers are dreaming up better robot inventions.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How can a heart power its own pacemaker?
Millions of Americans have pacemakers. What happens when all those batteries need to be replaced? What if they didn't?

By Kate Kershner

How Plasma Donation Works
We've all heard of blood donation, but did you know you can donate blood plasma? Find out how the process works, and how plasma is isolated from the rest of your blood.

By Maria Trimarchi

How 3-D Bioprinting Works
Future Victor Frankensteins won't have to become grave robbers to obtain body parts. Instead, we're betting they'll take advantage of a rapidly developing technology known as bioprinting. What do you know about this crazy offshoot of 3-D printing?

By William Harris

How Wireless Drug Delivery Works
You don't need that syringe. With wireless drug delivery, the pharmacy is located inside your body. Who's slated to benefit from it first?

By Marianne Spoon

Can epigenetics prevent cancer?
At one time, a cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. But there are numerous treatment options for most types of cancer. See how epigenetics is providing another option in preventing cancer.

By Shanna Freeman

What are the future limits of replacement parts for the human body?
Now, doctors can replace every part of the human body, from skin and bones to organs, hands and faces. It's no longer science fiction to imagine that we could slowly replace our organs as they wear out. But surely there are limits?

By Molly Edmonds