Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

While MAOIs are effective against depression, they require eating a special diet and avoiding some types of prescription and over-the-counter medications to prevent serious side effects. If you're taking an MAOI medication, talk with your doctor about which foods, beverages, and other medications you must avoid and see Foods to Avoid When You Take an MAOI below. Also, wear a medical alert bracelet to warn others of medications, foods, and beverages that you must avoid.
How MAOIs Work
These antidepressants are believed to work by slowing the natural breakdown of norepinephrine and serotonin. They do this by blocking the enzyme that breaks down norepinephrine and serotonin, called monoamine oxidase, or MAO. Having more norepinephrine and serotonin available in the synapse results in reduced feelings of depression.
Possible Side Effects of MAOIs
Not all MAOIs produce side effects. For the types that do, not everyone who takes them will have side effects. Some side effects disappear quickly, while others remain throughout treatment. Elderly patients may be more sensitive to the effects of MAOIs, especially those who have high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, seizure disorders, or hyperthyroidism. If you are not sure your symptoms are from the medication, call your doctor immediately.
Bothersome Side Effects
- agitation - extreme
- constipation
- diarrhea
- dizziness
- dry mouth
- fatigue
- flushed face
- headache
- low blood pressure when standing
- mood swings
- muscle pains
- nausea
- sexual dysfunction
- sleeping problems
- stomach pain
- water accumulation
- weight gain
More Serious Side Effects
- blurred vision
- brain disorders
- heart irregularities
- high blood pressure
- liver toxicity
- seizures
- stroke
Possible Drug Interactions With MAOIs
Use caution when taking MAOIs with other drugs to help you avoid unnecessary side effects. Tell your doctor about all other drugs you are taking or have taken in the past several weeks - it's even a good idea to let your doctor see your other prescriptions. Extremely serious reactions can also occur if you mix this medicine with alcohol or with recreational drugs. See the list Drugs to Avoid When You Take an MAOI below.
Drugs to Avoid When You Take an MAOI
Not all drugs in the categories listed below will react with MAOIs - your doctor is the best judge. Before you start taking an MAOI medication, make sure you tell your doctor if you take any drugs or substances from this list. Also check with the pharmacist before taking any over-the-counter medicine.
- alcohol
- allergy/cold remedies
- anesthetics
- anxiety pills
- asthma medications
- barbiturates
- blood pressure medications
- cocaine
- cough or cold medications
- diabetes medications
- heart medications
- migraine medications
- muscle relaxants
- narcotics or other pain medications
- seizure medications
- stimulant medications
- recreational drugs
- sulfur medications
- tremor medications
- weight reduction pills
