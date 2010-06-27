Depression Facts

Depression facts offer clarity for this often misunderstood condition. Separate truth from myth about the causes, symptoms and treatment of depression.

Youth Suicides Rose After FDA Added Antidepressant Warnings

FDA antidepressant warnings have led to reduced mental health care and increased suicides among youth, so what is going on?

By Stephen Soumerai & Ross Koppel

'Gloomy Sunday:' The Song Linked to More Than 100 Suicides

Can a song or music really push a person that far to the edge?

By Diana Brown

Suicide Afflicts Farmers at Rate Shockingly Higher Than All Other Jobs

A study showed that suicide afflicts farmers in the United States at a rate consistently higher than any other profession.

By Patrick J. Kiger

5 Common Depressive Behaviors

Symptoms of depression and the behaviors they cause don't occur in a vacuum. They're connected, and they feed off of each other. Do you know how to spot the signs?

By Jennifer Sellers

Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Depression

For people who have been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression, vagus nerve stimulation may offer some promise. But there are caveats.

By Brion O'Connor

Understanding Seasonal Depression

While many people celebrate the changing of the seasons, for others it triggers episodes of depression. Find out what seasonal affective disorder is and how it can be managed.

By Maria Trimarchi

Is there a link between adoption and depression?

Everyone gets a little blue every now and then, but for people who suffer from Major Depressive Disorder, sadness is a frequent and debilitating part of life. Are adoptees more likely than others to have this illness?

By Chris Opfer

Understanding Psychotic Depression

Most people understand what depression is, while the word "psychosis" brings to mind images created in part by TV stereotypes. But what is psychotic depression and how is it treated?

By Jennifer Sellers

Major Depressive Disorder Explained

We've all been sad. But when you've got major depressive disorder, the symptoms last more than two weeks at a time. Recognizing its presence is the first step toward getting better.

By Kevin P. Allen

Reactive Depression

Depression can seem debilitating no matter what triggers it. But how is reactive -- or situational -- depression different from clinical depression? We'll tell you.

By Terri Briseno

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

If you're experiencing symptoms of depression, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors might be the right treatment for you. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Can clinical depression be completely cured?

If you suffer from clinical depression, it probably feels as though it will never go away. But for some people, this debilitating psychological illness does have a cure. Just don't expect a miracle drug.

By Jessika Toothman

Antidepressants and Possible Side Effects

If you are experiencing common symptoms of depression, antidepressants can help improve your health. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

The Chemical Connection to Depression

Learn more about the chemical connection to depression in this article. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Should I see a doctor about depression?

If you're exhausted from your depression, seeing your doctor can help you get treatment and begin recovery. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Life Events, Sunshine, and Other Connections to Depression

Heredity, thinking patterns, medications, and lack of sunlight are common connections to depression. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

If you're suffering from depression, you might benefit from using monoamine oxidase inhibitors. Learn more information about monoamine oxidase inhibitors, depression, treatment options, and prevention.

Depression Overview

It's normal to feel sad sometimes, but what if that feeling becomes debilitating? Major depression can interfere with daily life and cause secondary health problems.

By Maria Trimarchi

Beating the Winter Blues

When the days get short, dark, dreary and cold, it can definitely affect our mood. Learn how to beat the blues during the winter.

By Dr. Robi Ludwig

Understanding Depression

In bed, you toss and turn, unable to get a good nights sleep. You feel anxious and worried. Friends tell you to pull yourself together, but you feel helpless and hopeless. Learn about depression.

By Betty Burrows

Causes of Depression

People with low self-esteem are more prone to depression. Learn more information about depression, treatment options and prevention.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Coping With Depression

If you are suffering from depression, your friends and family can play a big role in your recovery. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

Psychotherapies for Depression

If you're looking for treatment for depression, you might consider psychotherapy. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

Symptoms of Depression and Mania

Not everyone who is depressed or manic experiences every symptom. Learn more information about depression and mania, treatment options, and prevention.

3 Types of Depression

Depression takes on many forms, such as such as bipolar disorder and major depression. Get an overview of the types of depression.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers