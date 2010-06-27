Health
'Gloomy Sunday:' The Song Linked to More Than 100 Suicides

Suicide Afflicts Farmers at Rate Shockingly Higher Than All Other Jobs

5 Common Depressive Behaviors

Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression

Is there a blood test for depression?

Can cognitive behavior therapy help treat depression?

Here's How You Help a Friend With Depression
You may not be a professional therapist, but you might be the only person around to observe that a loved one is depressed or suicidal. What's the best way to help?

By Alia Hoyt

'Gloomy Sunday:' The Song Linked to More Than 100 Suicides
Can a song or music really push a person that far to the edge?

By Diana Brown

Suicide Afflicts Farmers at Rate Shockingly Higher Than All Other Jobs
A study showed that suicide afflicts farmers in the United States at a rate consistently higher than any other profession.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Can watching too much TV at night make you depressed?
Watching television has been blamed for all sorts of ills, including childhood obesity and the escalating violence in society. Is it time to add another to the list: depression?

By Gallagher Flinn

Is there a blood test for depression?
Depression is a difficult condition to diagnose — a questionnaire is the primary method used these days. There are some promising diagnostic tools on the horizon, including a blood test. How reliable is this new test?

By Jennifer Sellers

Can cognitive behavior therapy help treat depression?
The relatively new field of cognitive behavior therapy is gaining credence as another tool in fighting the dark moods of depression.

By Brion O'Connor

Is there a link between depression and menopause?
Menopause is a phase in a woman's life that's marked by irregularities. But one change that gets less attention is one of psychological health: depression.

By Jennifer Sellers

What is atypical depression?
For most people experiencing odd medical symptoms that don't seem to go together, getting a diagnosis is a relief. But a diagnosis containing the word "atypical" might leave you a little uneasy.

By Katie Lambert

Does depression run in families?
Some families are good at sports, while others seem to have politics in their blood. But not all family traits are desirable. Can depression be hereditary?

By Tom Scheve

How are depression and anxiety related?
Depression and anxiety are in the same family of mental distress. They have similar roots, but how similar are their symptoms and treatments?

By Christine Venzon

What happens when depression is turned inward?
Everyone feels deflated now again, but those with depression chronically experience deep sadness. What happens when you bottle up your emotions, rather than confront them?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Common Depressive Behaviors
Symptoms of depression and the behaviors they cause don't occur in a vacuum. They're connected, and they feed off of each other. Do you know how to spot the signs?

By Jennifer Sellers

Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Depression
For people who have been diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression, vagus nerve stimulation may offer some promise. But there are caveats.

By Brion O'Connor

What is the link between depression and anger?
A person who's depressed may lash out at loved ones, or even strangers, and seem uncharacteristically consumed with rage. Where does that anger come from, and how can you treat it?

By Tom Scheve

Why are alcohol and depression so commonly linked?
Studies have found that if you're diagnosed with either alcohol abuse or depression, you have a higher chance of being diagnosed with the other. How are the two connected, and which usually shows up first?

By Tom Scheve

Understanding Seasonal Depression
While many people celebrate the changing of the seasons, for others it triggers episodes of depression. Find out what seasonal affective disorder is and how it can be managed.

By Maria Trimarchi

Is there a link between adoption and depression?
Everyone gets a little blue every now and then, but for people who suffer from Major Depressive Disorder, sadness is a frequent and debilitating part of life. Are adoptees more likely than others to have this illness?

By Chris Opfer

Understanding Psychotic Depression
Most people understand what depression is, while the word "psychosis" brings to mind images created in part by TV stereotypes. But what is psychotic depression and how is it treated?

By Jennifer Sellers

Major Depressive Disorder Explained
We've all been sad. But when you've got major depressive disorder, the symptoms last more than two weeks at a time. Recognizing its presence is the first step toward getting better.

By Kevin P. Allen

Reactive Depression
Depression can seem debilitating no matter what triggers it. But how is reactive -- or situational -- depression different from clinical depression? We'll tell you.

By Terri Briseno

How should you deal with a depressed spouse?
Happily ever after. Growing up, it seemed every childhood bedtime story ended on that optimistic note, but what if you or your spouse is experiencing clinical depression?

By Jennifer Sellers

Will changing my diet affect my depression?
Maintaining a healthy diet not only improves your overall health, but could also improve your depression. Learn more information about diets, depression, treatment options, and prevention.

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
If you're experiencing symptoms of depression, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors might be the right treatment for you. Learn more information about depression, treatment options, and prevention.

By Bobbie Hasselbring

What's social media depression -- and might I have it?
Keeping up with the Joneses may be easier if you follow their tweets, but what if your boring life pales in comparison? Some experts warn against trying to match the exploits of your seemingly perfect online pals. But can it really be depressing?

By Marianne Spoon

Can clinical depression be completely cured?
If you suffer from clinical depression, it probably feels as though it will never go away. But for some people, this debilitating psychological illness does have a cure. Just don't expect a miracle drug.

By Jessika Toothman