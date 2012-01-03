Anger Management: Control Your Temper By Avoiding These 4 Foods

Did you know that eating certain foods can help you control your temper?
Tempers run in my family and it's not something to be proud of. Blowing your lid is often something you end up regretting later. Yoga and diet has helped me to control my temper by taking a step back before I react in anger. Just because tempers run in your family doesn't mean that you can't control yourself. In fact, it's just the opposite. We have the ability to control outcomes and especially, our role in them.

First off, if anger is a part of your world consider meditation. Meditation allows you to view your emotions and listen to them without reacting. This way when you get mad you're less likely to blow your lid and more likely to think about the things you say and do before you do them. If you're already susceptible to anger certain foods can make matters worse.

Keep reading to learn about 4 foods worth avoiding.

Contents
  1. 1. Coffee
  2. 2. Tomatoes
  3. 3. Spicy Peppers
  4. 4. Wheat and Milk Products

1. Coffee

Coffee can make us cranky. When I drink too much coffee it tends to make me jumpy and quicker to open my mouth. Do you have something worth saying or will it just hurt someone else's feelings? Could you frame your argument more compassionately? Coffee gives us a high with so much energy sometimes we don't know where to put it. Stay balanced by switching to green tea or yerba mate. Both supply a boost while keeping you calm and collected.

2. Tomatoes

The ancient science of Ayurveda says that tomatoes are a heating food, which can cause anger. If you're prone to reacting in anger, you're likely at least partially a pitta dosha, the element made of fire. A little fire is good, it leads to better digestion. But too much fire leads to anger and the side effects of anger like stress and the resulting guilt.

3. Spicy Peppers

Spicy peppers again heat the body up and if you're already heated, you don't need anything else to help fuel the flame. Pitta dosha is aggravated during the summer time. Restore and maintain balance by avoiding this heating food when it's already hot outside.

4. Wheat and Milk Products

The main allergic response to wheat and casein in milk products can be brain inflammation, which causes hostility according to BeWellBuzz. Casein, which is found in dairy and gluten in wheat, has been linked to aggression.

