Anger Management: Control Your Temper By Avoiding These 4 Foods

" " Did you know that eating certain foods can help you control your temper? Stockbyte/ Thinkstock / DCL

Tempers run in my family and it's not something to be proud of. Blowing your lid is often something you end up regretting later. Yoga and diet has helped me to control my temper by taking a step back before I react in anger. Just because tempers run in your family doesn't mean that you can't control yourself. In fact, it's just the opposite. We have the ability to control outcomes and especially, our role in them.

First off, if anger is a part of your world consider meditation. Meditation allows you to view your emotions and listen to them without reacting. This way when you get mad you're less likely to blow your lid and more likely to think about the things you say and do before you do them. If you're already susceptible to anger certain foods can make matters worse.

Advertisement

Keep reading to learn about 4 foods worth avoiding.