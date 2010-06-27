Health
Mental Health
Human Nature

Human Nature

Human Nature encompasses peoples' actions, perceptions, and thought processes. Topics include food cravings, mind-reading, and contagious yawning.

Perception

Anger Management: Control Your Temper By Avoiding These 4 Foods

How Much Pee Is in Your Pool?

Do you really have to wait an hour after eating before swimming?

The Pandemic Paused Hugging. Here's What We Lost
The Pandemic Paused Hugging. Here's What We Lost

Hugging is way more than just how we greet our family and friends. And when COVID-19 abruptly ended this natural human connection, many of us were lost. Here's why.

By John Donovan

6 Ways Reading a Book Beats Reading Digitally, Hands Down
6 Ways Reading a Book Beats Reading Digitally, Hands Down

Getting lost in a book is one of life's greatest pleasures, but is a digital book just as pleasurable as a paper book? And which format is the best for learning?

By Patty Rasmussen

5 Strategies for Cultivating Hope in 2021
5 Strategies for Cultivating Hope in 2021

How do we find hope when times are bleak? It's not always easy, but it is possible.

By Jacqueline S. Mattis

Embracing Ennui: How Boredom Can Be Good for You
Embracing Ennui: How Boredom Can Be Good for You

Everyone experiences boredom at some point and maybe even ennui, a chronic type of boredom. But surprisingly, ennui does have some benefits.

By Alia Hoyt

Feel Like a Fraud, Despite Your Success? You Might Have Impostor Syndrome
Feel Like a Fraud, Despite Your Success? You Might Have Impostor Syndrome

Perhaps everyone feels unworthy of their achievements at some point. But if you constantly have that feeling, you may have impostor syndrome. So, who's more likely to have it and how do you cope with it?

By Alia Hoyt

Study Highlights Unique Stereotypes About Biracial Americans
Study Highlights Unique Stereotypes About Biracial Americans

A study found that stereotypes of Americans who identified with more than one race were different from stereotypes applied to people of one race. What were they and what do biracial people think about these findings?

By Danielle Douez

What's Considered a Microaggression?
What's Considered a Microaggression?

The term 'microaggression' has gone mainstream in the last few years. But what counts as a microaggression, and why are some experts critical of the word?

By Danielle Douez

Survivor Guilt: Living Through Major Trauma
Survivor Guilt: Living Through Major Trauma

The suicides of two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as the suicide of a father of a child killed at Newtown Elementary highlight how the shock from a deep trauma remains long after for survivors.

By John Donovan

The Powerball 'Tipping Point': What Size Jackpot Makes You Play?
The Powerball 'Tipping Point': What Size Jackpot Makes You Play?

There's a magic number that gets casual players (maybe you) really interested.

By Dave Roos

Knowing Your Tendency Helps You Conquer Life Goals
Knowing Your Tendency Helps You Conquer Life Goals

Author Gretchen Rubin says people have one of four personal tendencies that direct how we handle inner and outer expectations. Knowing your tendency can help you figure out how to manage change.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

People Are Dying for the Perfect Selfie
People Are Dying for the Perfect Selfie

More than 250 people in six years have died while taking selfies. Who is taking such risks and why?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Introvert and Extrovert Brains Aren't the Same
Introvert and Extrovert Brains Aren't the Same

And that difference has a lot to do with dopamine — and how you respond to it.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

People Want to Go Under the Knife to Look Like Their Snapchat Selfies
People Want to Go Under the Knife to Look Like Their Snapchat Selfies

You'll never look like your Snapchat self, but that's not stopping people from trying.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Are Artists Hardwired for Poverty?
Are Artists Hardwired for Poverty?

A new study out of Germany claims that artists are less driven by monetary rewards than other people.

By Stell Simonton

Does Playing With Toy Guns Lead to Later Acts of Gun Violence?
Does Playing With Toy Guns Lead to Later Acts of Gun Violence?

Experts who've studied this say you have to look at several factors regarding parenting, toy guns and aggression.

By Patrick J. Kiger

'Hangry' is Real, but Tameable
'Hangry' is Real, but Tameable

Science shows that, although people do tend to feel angrier when hungry, there are ways to tame that "hangry" feeling.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Why Can't You Taste Your Tongue?
Why Can't You Taste Your Tongue?

It may seem like a ridiculous question, but it's actually kind of a mindbender.

By Robert Lamb

Why Are We So Crazy Over Celebrity Babies?
Why Are We So Crazy Over Celebrity Babies?

The announcements of Kylie Jenner's 'surprise' baby and Beyonce's pregnancy with twins were two of the most liked Instagrams of all time. Why do celebrity babies excite the public so much?

By Alia Hoyt

Are People Getting Lonelier? Experts Are Divided
Are People Getting Lonelier? Experts Are Divided

Loneliness is such a prevalent problem that the British have appointed a minister for loneliness.

By Stell Simonton

There's Science Behind the Secrets We Humans Keep
There's Science Behind the Secrets We Humans Keep

Secrets can take a measurable mental and physical toll on those who keep — and share — them.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Imaginary Friends Work
How Imaginary Friends Work

Many kids grow up with imaginary friends. Why do they rely on these make-believe playmates and are they a sign of trouble or great things?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Blind People Don't Always Have the Same Facial Expressions as Sighted People
Blind People Don't Always Have the Same Facial Expressions as Sighted People

Are facial expressions learned or innate? A study that looked at the facial expressions of people blind from birth found mixed results.

By Alia Hoyt

Is Height a Factor in Our Health and Happiness?
Is Height a Factor in Our Health and Happiness?

Short or tall, height affects us all — but does it have the power to determine how long we live, or whether we're happy?

By Laurie L. Dove

The Language You Speak Affects How You Perceive Time
The Language You Speak Affects How You Perceive Time

Swedish speakers tend to measure time by distance, while Spanish speakers tend to say measure it by volume. But how does this difference in expression affect how people perceive time?

By Shelley Danzy

Why All the Hullabaloo Over Handshakes? They Matter
Why All the Hullabaloo Over Handshakes? They Matter

We've all performed this social ritual thousands of times but, as it turns out, there's a right way and a wrong way to shake hands. A psychologist who has studied the art and psychology behind handshakes explains.

By John Donovan