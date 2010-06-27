Emotions
Emotions can give us feelings of euphoria, drive us temporarily insane or make it impossible for us to get out of bed. Emotions are extremely powerful forces that we should study so that we can look at them objectively.
These days, people are looking for ways to find and share more joy instead of feeling happy about someone else's misfortune. That feeling of shared joy is called freudenfreude.
Feeling down and need someone to pick you up? Give the kids of Peptoc a call and we guarantee a smile!
Hugging is way more than just how we greet our family and friends. And when COVID-19 abruptly ended this natural human connection, many of us were lost. Here's why.
By John Donovan
How do we find hope when times are bleak? It's not always easy, but it is possible.
Everyone experiences boredom at some point and maybe even ennui, a chronic type of boredom. But surprisingly, ennui does have some benefits.
By Alia Hoyt
The suicides of two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as the suicide of a father of a child killed at Newtown Elementary highlight how the shock from a deep trauma remains long after for survivors.
By John Donovan
Science shows that, although people do tend to feel angrier when hungry, there are ways to tame that "hangry" feeling.
Loneliness is such a prevalent problem that the British have appointed a minister for loneliness.
Are facial expressions learned or innate? A study that looked at the facial expressions of people blind from birth found mixed results.
By Alia Hoyt
Short or tall, height affects us all — but does it have the power to determine how long we live, or whether we're happy?
One expert calls anger a source of creative juice. Here's why.
You’d think that someone who curses up a storm might be dishonest and bad news all around. A new study finds that the opposite may be true.
Understanding prehistoric societies explains why most people are happiest in small groups — but some of us break from the norm with cities and solitude alike.
Most animals don't feel shame, but humans do. Why would we evolve something that causes us pain, stress and discomfort?
Time to start taking "OMG OMG my heart's literally gonna explode" seriously. A new study shows "broken heart syndrome" has a happy – but still tragic – flip side.
Approximately, sixteen million Americans have anger issues. In this article we explore anger management techniques and it's effect on your health.
Tempers run in my family and it's not something to be proud of. Blowing your lid is often something you end up regretting later.
By Sara Novak
People need enough money to be comfortable, but the filthy rich are no happier. Learn more about being excessively rich will not make you happier.
By Sara Novak
Fear, an emotion aroused by an unfamiliar, sudden, or threatening situation, and usually accompanied by a desire or attempt to escape the danger or threat.
The intimate connection between body, mind and spirit has been known and honored in Eastern medicine for millennia. Learn more about how you can create emotional well being to help cure your ills.