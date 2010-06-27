Emotions

Emotions can give us feelings of euphoria, drive us temporarily insane or make it impossible for us to get out of bed. Emotions are extremely powerful forces that we should study so that we can look at them objectively.

Freudenfreude Is the Joyous Opposite of Schadenfreude
These days, people are looking for ways to find and share more joy instead of feeling happy about someone else's misfortune. That feeling of shared joy is called freudenfreude.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Feeling Blue? This Kid-run Hotline Will Lift Your Spirits
Feeling down and need someone to pick you up? Give the kids of Peptoc a call and we guarantee a smile!

By Patty Rasmussen

The Pandemic Paused Hugging. Here's What We Lost
Hugging is way more than just how we greet our family and friends. And when COVID-19 abruptly ended this natural human connection, many of us were lost. Here's why.

By John Donovan

5 Strategies for Cultivating Hope in 2021
How do we find hope when times are bleak? It's not always easy, but it is possible.

By Jacqueline S. Mattis

Embracing Ennui: How Boredom Can Be Good for You
Everyone experiences boredom at some point and maybe even ennui, a chronic type of boredom. But surprisingly, ennui does have some benefits.

By Alia Hoyt

Survivor Guilt: Living Through Major Trauma
The suicides of two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as the suicide of a father of a child killed at Newtown Elementary highlight how the shock from a deep trauma remains long after for survivors.

By John Donovan

'Hangry' is Real, but Tameable
Science shows that, although people do tend to feel angrier when hungry, there are ways to tame that "hangry" feeling.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Are People Getting Lonelier? Experts Are Divided
Loneliness is such a prevalent problem that the British have appointed a minister for loneliness.

By Stell Simonton

Blind People Don't Always Have the Same Facial Expressions as Sighted People
Are facial expressions learned or innate? A study that looked at the facial expressions of people blind from birth found mixed results.

By Alia Hoyt

Is Height a Factor in Our Health and Happiness?
Short or tall, height affects us all — but does it have the power to determine how long we live, or whether we're happy?

By Laurie L. Dove

The Upside of Anger: It's a Strong Emotion, But Not Always a Bad One
One expert calls anger a source of creative juice. Here's why.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Honesty and Profanity Are Surprising Bedfellows
You’d think that someone who curses up a storm might be dishonest and bad news all around. A new study finds that the opposite may be true.

By Kate Kershner

The Unexpected Reason Why the Smartest People Are OK With Alone Time
Understanding prehistoric societies explains why most people are happiest in small groups — but some of us break from the norm with cities and solitude alike.

By Jesslyn Shields

There's an Evolutionary Reason Humans Developed the Ability to Feel Shame
Most animals don't feel shame, but humans do. Why would we evolve something that causes us pain, stress and discomfort?

By Jesslyn Shields

The Human Heart Can Literally Burst With Joy, New Research Finds
Time to start taking "OMG OMG my heart's literally gonna explode" seriously. A new study shows "broken heart syndrome" has a happy – but still tragic – flip side.

By Christopher Hassiotis

Anger Management 101
Approximately, sixteen million Americans have anger issues. In this article we explore anger management techniques and it's effect on your health.

By Dr. Michael F. Roizen & Dr. Mehmet C. Oz

Anger Management: Control Your Temper By Avoiding These 4 Foods
Tempers run in my family and it's not something to be proud of. Blowing your lid is often something you end up regretting later.

By Sara Novak

New Study Says the Excessively Rich Aren't Any Happier. So Who Is?
People need enough money to be comfortable, but the filthy rich are no happier. Learn more about being excessively rich will not make you happier.

By Sara Novak

Fear
Fear, an emotion aroused by an unfamiliar, sudden, or threatening situation, and usually accompanied by a desire or attempt to escape the danger or threat.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

How to Create Emotional Health
The intimate connection between body, mind and spirit has been known and honored in Eastern medicine for millennia. Learn more about how you can create emotional well being to help cure your ills.

By Bobbie Lieberman