9 Hangover Cures From Around the World

" " A Japanese man looks at a display for Hepalyse, a turmeric and liver extract drink, said to cure hangovers. Bottled hangover cures are a multi-million-dollar business in Japan. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images

The pounding headache. The queasy stomach. The dizziness, shakes and sensitivity to light. Yes, it's the morning after the night before. Time for the inevitable hangover.

During a drinking binge, your blood-alcohol level soars. Hours later, when it settles back to normal, the hangover begins. Drinking lots of alcohol causes you to urinate more (which means you get dehydrated and thirsty); irritates the lining of your stomach (which leads to the sour feeling); causes your blood sugar level to plummet (incurring weakness and fatigue); expands your blood vessels (which leads to headaches) and inflames your immune system (leading to an inability to concentrate and have memory problems) [source: Mayo Clinic]. Sounds wonderful!

So how do you cure a hangover? Because one of its main symptoms is dehydration, drinking lots of water will help you feel better. Eating a bland snack can settle an upset stomach and boost your blood sugar levels. Sipping broth or a sports drink can replace lost salt and potassium. Taking a pain reliever can relieve the headache. But, unfortunately, the only true cure for a hangover is time, say the experts [source: Mayo Clinic].

That hasn't stopped people all over the world from coming up with some very colorful remedies for relieving hangovers. Here are 9 noteworthy ones.