Health Myths

Health myths are often nothing more than old wives' tales that have been repeated and practiced for so long that is hard to distinguish between fact and fiction. For example, is it really bad for our eyes to sit too close to the TV?

Learn More

9 Hangover Cures From Around the World
9 Hangover Cures From Around the World

Just about every nation and culture has its own special alcoholic beverage — and its own hangover cure. Some may actually work while others may just make you sicker. Which one of these will you try?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Sure, Just One Minute of Exercise Sounds Great, But …
Sure, Just One Minute of Exercise Sounds Great, But …

That's not really the scoop. A new study doesn’t exactly claim that one minute of intense exercise is the same as 45 minutes of moderate exercise. But it's not far off.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Can you really feel the weather in your bones?
Can you really feel the weather in your bones?

Are you a human barometer? Do changes in the weather cause you physical pain? Read this and find out if you can really feel the weather right down to your bones.

By Jennifer Sellers

Advertisement

10 Myths About Body Fat
10 Myths About Body Fat

There are many commonly held beliefs about fat that aren't entirely accurate. For example, muscle simply can't turn into fat.

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Myths About Hangovers
10 Myths About Hangovers

Ugh, the morning after the night before! Should you drink some coffee, lots of water or more liquor? Or have some bacon and eggs? There are lots of "remedies" out there for hangovers, most of which are useless.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

10 Remedies That Do Absolutely Nothing to Treat the Common Cold
10 Remedies That Do Absolutely Nothing to Treat the Common Cold

You probably have a list of go-to remedies for colds. But is all that echinacea and chicken soup really helping?

By Maria Trimarchi

Do you really have to wait an hour after eating before swimming?
Do you really have to wait an hour after eating before swimming?

When you've spent the day enjoying hot dogs off the grill, is it safe to jump right into the pool and show off your butterfly stroke? Or do you need to take a breather -- a 60-minute break, to be exact?

By Michael Franco

Advertisement

Are cut flowers really bad for hospital rooms?
Are cut flowers really bad for hospital rooms?

In the "get well soon" world, flowers are the go-to gift. So why do some hospitals ban them from the premises? Are the uplifting blooms really bad for you?

By Julia Layton

10 Old Wives' Tales About Your Health
10 Old Wives' Tales About Your Health

If someone told you sugar makes kids hyper and cats are after your baby's air supply, you've heard some old wives' tales. Is there any truth in them?

By Shanna Freeman & Christine Venzon

Does sucking your thumb really ruin your teeth?
Does sucking your thumb really ruin your teeth?

Sucking on a thumb is a normal reflex that soothes children in times of stress; it's essentially a security blanket that's attached to the body. But will this innocent gesture wreck their teeth?

By Molly Edmonds

Will an apple a day keep the doctor away?
Will an apple a day keep the doctor away?

This expression is repeated about as often apples are eaten. But does it have any truth to it? Should the apple really take credit for keeping people in impeccable health?

By Amy Hunter

Advertisement

10 Instances of Medical Quackery Throughout History
10 Instances of Medical Quackery Throughout History

Another headache? Time to reach for your snake oil -- or maybe your electromagnetic belt. Quacks have pulled the wool over people's eyes for years in the name of medicine. Here are 10 of their more outrageous cons.

By Tom Scheve