Just because you can't pronounce it or don't know what it means doesn't mean you're not suffering from one of these conditions. Here is our list of 28 phobias and their definitions.
1. Ablutophobia: Fear of washing or bathing
2. Acrophobia: Fear of heights
3. Agoraphobia: Fear of open spaces, crowds, or leaving a safe place
4. Ailurophobia: Fear of cats
5. Alektorophobia: Fear of chickens
6. Anthropophobia: Fear of people
7. Anuptaphobia: Fear of staying single
8. Arachnophobia: Fear of spiders
9. Atychiphobia: Fear of failure
10. Autophobia: Fear of oneself or of being alone
11. Aviophobia: Fear of flying
12. Caligynephobia: Fear of beautiful women
13. Coulrophobia: Fear of clowns
14. Cynophobia: Fear of dogs
15. Gamophobia: Fear of marriage
16. Ichthyophobia: Fear of fish
17. Melanophobia: Fear of the color black
18. Mysophobia: Fear of germs or dirt
19. Nyctophobia: Fear of the dark or of night
20. Ophidiophobia/Herpetophobia: Fear of snakes
21. Ornithophobia: Fear of birds
22. Phasmophobia/Spectrophobia: Fear of ghosts
23. Philophobia: Fear of being in love
24. Photophobia: Fear of light
25. Pupaphobia: Fear of puppets
26. Pyrophobia: Fear of fire
27. Thanatophobia or Thantophobia: Fear of death or dying
28. Xanthophobia: Fear of the color yellow
