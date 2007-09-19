Top 10 Countries With the Highest Life Expectancy

" " Consuming a healthy diet and not smoking seems to translate into a longer life rate for the following countries. Image courtesy CIA World Factbook

Want to live to a ripe old age? By far the most important factor in life expectancy is wealth; richer people tend to eat healthfully and smoke and drink less. They also have access to the best health care. Affluent countries also tend to have low rates of violent crime and civil unrest. The following countries have the highest average life expectancies in the world. In case you're wondering, the United States, with an average life expectancy of 77.85, ranks 48th.

Get started now and see the list of countries with the highest life expectancy.