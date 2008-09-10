Questions to Ask Brain Specialists

People with a condition that affects the brain will most likely see a specialist called a neurologist. Neurologists work on all kinds of brain diseases. They usually work with a team of other specialists and health providers. The other specialist with considerable knowledge of this type of condition is the psychiatrist, a medical doctor who specializes in brain diseases and psychological conditions.

This can be a very worrisome time as you wait to learn more about your diagnosis and treatment options. One way to regain a sense of control is to collect all the information needed to keep up with your medical treatment.

Make a record of your medical care to show your doctors. This record will also help you and your family members remember the details of your medical care history. Include:

Medications you are taking, the dose, and when you take them

Any supplements, herbal remedies (including herbal teas), vitamins or over-the-counter medications (cough medicine, sinus medicine, allergy medicine, heart burn medicine, pain relievers) that you take

Any allergies you have had to medications

Doctors you are seeing and their contact information

Health insurance information

Basic timeline; include dates of doctor visits and tests (a calendar format often works well for this)

Contact information for a friend or relative, in case of emergencies