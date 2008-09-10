Questions to Ask Brain Specialists

People with a condition that affects the brain will most likely see a specialist called a neurologist. Neurologists work on all kinds of brain diseases. They usually work with a team of other specialists and health providers. The other specialist with considerable knowledge of this type of condition is the psychiatrist, a medical doctor who specializes in brain diseases and psychological conditions.
This can be a very worrisome time as you wait to learn more about your diagnosis and treatment options. One way to regain a sense of control is to collect all the information needed to keep up with your medical treatment.
Make a record of your medical care to show your doctors. This record will also help you and your family members remember the details of your medical care history. Include:
- Medications you are taking, the dose, and when you take them
- Any supplements, herbal remedies (including herbal teas), vitamins or over-the-counter medications (cough medicine, sinus medicine, allergy medicine, heart burn medicine, pain relievers) that you take
- Any allergies you have had to medications
- Doctors you are seeing and their contact information
- Health insurance information
- Basic timeline; include dates of doctor visits and tests (a calendar format often works well for this)
- Contact information for a friend or relative, in case of emergencies
