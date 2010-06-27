Neurological Conditions

Neurological conditions can affect the brain, eyes or nervous system. Explore amnesia, Alzheimer's, comas and more.

Hear Sounds When Watching Silent Videos? It Might Be Synesthesia
Some people really can hear silent moving images. It's called visual-evoked auditory response, or vEAR, and one in five people may have it.

By Yves Jeffcoat

Repeat Hits in Football As Bad As Those Causing Concussions, New Study Finds
Scientists studying the brains of football players find more disturbing news about the causes of CTE.

By John Donovan

When Wisecracks and Puns Are Symptoms of Brain Damage
A rare neurological disorder called Witzelsucht turns joking, punning and making inappropriate wisecracks into a compulsion.

By Jesslyn Shields

People With Cotard's Delusion Are Convinced They're Already Dead
The delusion, also called "walking corpse syndrome," causes people to feel like they don't exist, are putrefying or missing body parts.

By Kate Kershner

How Stuttering Works
Stuttering is linked to a disconnection between language processing and motor function, but its true cause is still unknown.

By Oisin Curran

How Foreign Accent Syndrome Works
Are patients actually developing a foreign accent, or has something else gone haywire?

By Oisin Curran

How Motion Sickness Works
If you felt slightly ill after watching "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 3-D, you weren't alone. Although motion sickness is very common, scientists don't really know why we get it.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Works
A degenerative neurological disease resembling Alzheimer's, chronic traumatic encephalopathy can result from years of head injuries, large and small.

By Oisin Curran

Totally Tone-deaf? The Problem Is in Your Brain, Not Your Ears
Yep, a congenital condition called amusia ensures that about 4 percent of the population won't recognize or enjoy Adele's latest — or any other music.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Reversing Paralysis Without Surgery? New Research Shows Promise
A nonsurgical electrical stimulation development can reawaken nerve connections in paralysis patients, and enable them to regain some movement.

By Patrick J. Kiger

5 Rare Neurological Conditions
Conditions such as Parkinson's disease, muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy are familiar to most people. But what do you know about pheochromocytomas? Or ataxia? We're covering five lesser-known neurological conditions.

By Maria Trimarchi

What exactly is amnesia?
My brother and I were watching a television show and a character got bonked really hard on the head. All of a sudden the guy couldn't remember a thing -- not his name, where he lived or even the lady he was married to. What happened? Is this amnesia?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is cerebral edema?
Cerebral edema is a condition where the brain's water content increases, causing the pressure inside the skull to rise. Learn more about cerebral edema from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What is landsickness?
When you're aboard a ship, you become accustomed to the feeling of the floor tilting and rocking beneath your feet. But what if that sensation stayed with you on dry land -- for years?

By Charles W. Bryant

Why are there so many great writers with epilepsy?
The writers that crafted Alice and her wonderland, Tiny Tim and the brothers Karamazov had something in common besides extraordinary talent: epilepsy. Do seizures and novels go hand in hand?

By Jacob Silverman

Alzheimer's Overview
A little forgetfulness is normal, but what about when a person can no longer remember the names of their family members? For those with Alzheimer's and the people who love them, debilitating memory loss is a sad fact of everyday life.

By Jacob Silverman

Epilepsy Overview
You can liken seizures to electrical storms or traffic jams in the brain, but what do those seizures do to the rest of the body? Do epileptics swallow their tongues? Epilepsy affects 50 million people worldwide, but most people don't know much about it.

By Molly Edmonds

Questions to Ask Brain Specialists
People with a condition that affects the brain will most likely see a specialist called a neurologist. Check out what we have found on how to ask the right questions for finding a brain specialist.

By Madeline Roberts Vann, MPH

Strokes Overview
Strokes are the third leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of permanent disability. More than half of all strokes could be prevented. Are you at risk?

By Molly Edmonds

Are epileptic seizures more common during a full moon?
People blame a lot of things on the full moon, including an increase in the rate of seizures among those with epilepsy. But is it really true, or just a sort of superstitious lunacy?

By Alia Hoyt

Asperger Syndrome
Children with autism are frequently seen as aloof and uninterested in others, unlike those with Asperger syndrome who usually want to fit in and have interaction with others. Check out facts about asperger syndrome and treatment options.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Tourette Syndrome Overview
You may think you know what Tourette syndrome is, but throw out what you think you know. Tourette's patients are not constantly twitching and belting out obscenities.

By Melissa Jeffries

Can a study on reversing memory loss lead to new treatments for Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's is a particularly tragic disease, devastating those who suffer from it and their family members. Learn how a new study may lead to new treatment possibilities to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

By Jacob Silverman

How to Deal With Motion Sickness
Oh that queasy feeling, when the world just won't stop swaying or bobbing. No matter what the mode of transport, the result can be motion sickness. Learn tips to help avoid this uncomfortable state.

What exactly is dyslexia?
Dyslexia is a learning disorder that makes reading difficult or nearly impossible for some. How does this condition affect the brain?