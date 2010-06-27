Neurological Conditions
Neurological conditions can affect the brain, eyes or nervous system. Explore amnesia, Alzheimer's, comas and more.
Learn More
Some people really can hear silent moving images. It's called visual-evoked auditory response, or vEAR, and one in five people may have it.
Scientists studying the brains of football players find more disturbing news about the causes of CTE.
By John Donovan
A rare neurological disorder called Witzelsucht turns joking, punning and making inappropriate wisecracks into a compulsion.
The delusion, also called "walking corpse syndrome," causes people to feel like they don't exist, are putrefying or missing body parts.
Stuttering is linked to a disconnection between language processing and motor function, but its true cause is still unknown.
By Oisin Curran
Are patients actually developing a foreign accent, or has something else gone haywire?
By Oisin Curran
If you felt slightly ill after watching "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 3-D, you weren't alone. Although motion sickness is very common, scientists don't really know why we get it.
A degenerative neurological disease resembling Alzheimer's, chronic traumatic encephalopathy can result from years of head injuries, large and small.
By Oisin Curran
Yep, a congenital condition called amusia ensures that about 4 percent of the population won't recognize or enjoy Adele's latest — or any other music.
A nonsurgical electrical stimulation development can reawaken nerve connections in paralysis patients, and enable them to regain some movement.
Conditions such as Parkinson's disease, muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy are familiar to most people. But what do you know about pheochromocytomas? Or ataxia? We're covering five lesser-known neurological conditions.
My brother and I were watching a television show and a character got bonked really hard on the head. All of a sudden the guy couldn't remember a thing -- not his name, where he lived or even the lady he was married to. What happened? Is this amnesia?
Cerebral edema is a condition where the brain's water content increases, causing the pressure inside the skull to rise. Learn more about cerebral edema from this article.
When you're aboard a ship, you become accustomed to the feeling of the floor tilting and rocking beneath your feet. But what if that sensation stayed with you on dry land -- for years?
The writers that crafted Alice and her wonderland, Tiny Tim and the brothers Karamazov had something in common besides extraordinary talent: epilepsy. Do seizures and novels go hand in hand?
A little forgetfulness is normal, but what about when a person can no longer remember the names of their family members? For those with Alzheimer's and the people who love them, debilitating memory loss is a sad fact of everyday life.
You can liken seizures to electrical storms or traffic jams in the brain, but what do those seizures do to the rest of the body? Do epileptics swallow their tongues? Epilepsy affects 50 million people worldwide, but most people don't know much about it.
People with a condition that affects the brain will most likely see a specialist called a neurologist. Check out what we have found on how to ask the right questions for finding a brain specialist.
Strokes are the third leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of permanent disability. More than half of all strokes could be prevented. Are you at risk?
People blame a lot of things on the full moon, including an increase in the rate of seizures among those with epilepsy. But is it really true, or just a sort of superstitious lunacy?
By Alia Hoyt
Children with autism are frequently seen as aloof and uninterested in others, unlike those with Asperger syndrome who usually want to fit in and have interaction with others. Check out facts about asperger syndrome and treatment options.
You may think you know what Tourette syndrome is, but throw out what you think you know. Tourette's patients are not constantly twitching and belting out obscenities.
Alzheimer's is a particularly tragic disease, devastating those who suffer from it and their family members. Learn how a new study may lead to new treatment possibilities to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
Oh that queasy feeling, when the world just won't stop swaying or bobbing. No matter what the mode of transport, the result can be motion sickness. Learn tips to help avoid this uncomfortable state.
Dyslexia is a learning disorder that makes reading difficult or nearly impossible for some. How does this condition affect the brain?