5 Reasons Why You Dream

We all experience dreams while we sleep.

Some people remember vivid dreams; some swear they cannot remember dreaming at all. Some dream in black and white; most people dream in color. However, one thing is for sure, everyone dreams. From the time we are babies until the day we die, our minds constantly produce dreams while our bodies and brains are at rest. But, what exactly are dreams, and why do we have them?

Dreaming is a symbolic language designed to communicate your inner wisdom to you while you are asleep. The part of your subconscious that processes dreams -- your dream self -- sends messages as symbols and images, which in turn conveys ideas or situations in a visual language.

While many agree about what dreams are, there is still debate over why we actually dream. Most experts believe we dream to assist the body with rest, repair and rejuvenation. Others speculate that we dream for psychological reasons: to reexamine the day's events, to reduce and relieve stress, and to provide an outlet for pent-up emotions. Keep reading to see the five most widely accepted reasons why we dream.