Dreams
A dream is a series of sensations, images, or thoughts that pass through a sleeping person's mind. Find out what research shows about the reasons that we dream, and read about theories of dream interpretation.
You've probably had a scary dream where you fell off a cliff, were naked in public or were chased by a monster. What causes these nightmares and can you lessen their occurrence?
By Alia Hoyt
If you're aware you're dreaming and you face certain death, does the real you die when the dream you does? It's a mind-bending question.
Although unpleasant, nightmares are essential to our dreams. They aren't as straightforward as they seem, but there are several common nightmares most of us experience.
By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Victoria Plummer
From infancy until our last days, our minds constantly produce dreams while our bodies are at rest. But, what exactly are dreams, and why do we have them?
By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Victoria Plummer
Don't you hate it when you're having an intense dream, filled with vivid sights and sounds, and then all of a sudden, you're startled by the buzzing of your alarm and your incredible dream fades from your memory?
By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Victoria Plummer
If you're experiencing stress on the job or in your marriage, you're likely to see that turmoil play out in your dreams. Why does your brain make you relive the drama in your sleep?
Dreams can be classified into common themes but just how many types of dreams can one person have? Find out the answer to this questions and more with the information inside this article.
Analyzing your dreams can be tricky, but the process can help you to understand the underlying message. Take a look at the revealing information in this article about dreams.
We all have had dreams that range from the scary to the heroic, but what can a dream say about personality? Find out the answer to this question with the information inside this article.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which a phone or mechanical equipment malfunctions. Learn more about dreams in this article.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you communicate clearly over a phone or operate a machine skillfully. Learn more about dreams in this article.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are usually chased or attacked. Learn more about dreams in this article.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are embraced or loved by someone. Learn more about dreams in this article.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you discover a marvelous new space. Learn more about dreams in this article.
Falling or drowning dreams often signify insecurity or feeling overwhelmed. Find out more about the meaning these dreams in this article.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are flying, swimming or dancing with abandon.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you have car or vehicular trouble dreams.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are caught in natural or manmade disasters.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you or a loved one is injured, ill or dying.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are lost, trapped or feeling desperate.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are naked or inappropriately dressed.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are traveling happily by bus, train, ship, airplane or other means of transportation.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you are well dressed and admired for it.
Find out the usual meaning of dreams in which you excel on a test or in a performance.