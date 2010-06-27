Sleep & Dreams

Fall asleep, stay asleep and find out why it's important to sleep. You can also learn why some people take walks or eat while they sleep.
Topics to Explore:
Four weeks and 4,000 miles is a long time to get by on catnaps during a solo sailing race. So, researchers set out to find whether there was a sleep strategy that worked best.
Sleeping with a weighted blanket is said to help alleviate stress and anxiety by creating a "snuggle effect." But does science back this up?
Or what about half open? It's more common than you might think.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
A new study determined it takes a split second for our brains to replay and store certain memories when we sleep.
Americans are deprived of sleep. And it's becoming a public health crisis. Could the military really help out?
When your quality of sleep degrades, your whole life — from work to family — begins to fray at the edges. Do you know some of the basics of getting better sleep?
If you sleep with someone who snores, you may've read that you should wake them up and have them turn on their side to stop the problem. But does it work?
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
Wearing socks to bed may not look sexy, but it can be a lifesaver at helping you fall asleep faster.
By Dave Roos
A new study just found the sleeping disorder could make you gain weight. Awesome.
Do you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep? We'll give you the most common reasons why you're tired and how to fix them.
By Dave Roos
Experts have long advised people to get up at the same time each day for better sleep long-term. But a new study is great news for people who like to sleep in on their days off.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Most sleep experts recommend a nap of 20 to 30 minutes in the afternoon, but some say that longer naps bring about significant improvement in creative problem-solving.
By Dave Roos
Not getting enough quality sleep can take a serious toll on your mental and physical well-being. It can also shorten your life.
By Carrie Tatro
Are you one of those people who can't fall asleep without the sound of a fan? The reason may have something to do with your "sleep spindles."
By Alia Hoyt
Even if the film is full of blasting bombs and flashing lights, it might not be enough to stop some folks from nodding off.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
A new study links sleeping in on the weekends with an increased likelihood of heart disease.
By Dave Roos
They're not hallucinations, but they're not just regular nightmares, either.
By Oisin Curran
Don't worry, you'll grow out of it – unless you're among the tiny percent of adults who still experience horrific sleep visions. Learn all about night terrors at HowStuffWorks.
By Oisin Curran
Arianna Huffington's new book on sleep got us thinking about how to get better zzzs. Could lowering the thermostat work for you, too?
Advertisement
If you're aware you're dreaming and you face certain death, does the real you die when the dream you does? It's a mind-bending question.
Are you up with the birds or burning the midnight oil? Or somewhere in between? The reason why you love getting up early, or hate it, has a lot to do with genetics.
By Alia Hoyt
You probably already know that you don't get as much sleep as you need, but how much is enough?
Many of us who occasionally sacrifice sleep in favor of other tasks suffer the physical and mental side effects the next day. But what would happen if you never slept again?
Advertisement
Imagine how much you could get done without the need for sleep. An extra six to eight hours every day seems like a dream come true. Has the future arrived? Are we ready to embark on a waking life? Read this to find out.
By Bambi Turner
When you start feeling sleepy, nothing perks you up better than a quick nap or cup of coffee. But did you know combining the two, even though it feels like a contradiction, gives you an even bigger boost? Here's why.
By Bambi Turner