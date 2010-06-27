Health
Mental Health
Sleep & Dreams

Sleep and Dreams

Fall asleep, stay asleep and find out why it's important to sleep. You can also learn why some people take walks or eat while they sleep.

Do Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?

How Sleep Consolidates Our Memories

Can Military Meditation Techniques Help You Fall Asleep Fast?

On Dreams and Dreaming

The Cost of Fatigue Is Great and a Short Nap May Just Help Pay the Debt

Creating the Right Sleep Environment

How Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?

Can You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?

Does Sleeping On Your Side Stop Snoring?

Can Lucid Dreams Kill You?

10 Common Nightmares

5 Reasons Why You Dream

How many hours of sleep do you really need?

How does the brain transform reality into dreams?

How Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?

9 Tips to Stop Snoring

How Do You Sleep When Sailing Solo for 4,000 Miles?
Four weeks and 4,000 miles is a long time to get by on catnaps during a solo sailing race. So, researchers set out to find whether there was a sleep strategy that worked best.

By Nathan Chandler

Do Weighted Blankets Help With Sleep?
Sleeping with a weighted blanket is said to help alleviate stress and anxiety by creating a "snuggle effect." But does science back this up?

By Nathan Chandler & Kate Kershner

Can You Fall Asleep With Your Eyes Open?
Or what about half open? It's more common than you might think.

By Alia Hoyt

How Sleep Consolidates Our Memories
A new study determined it takes a split second for our brains to replay and store certain memories when we sleep.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Can Military Meditation Techniques Help You Fall Asleep Fast?
Americans are deprived of sleep. And it's becoming a public health crisis. Could the military really help out?

By Cherise Threewitt

The Get Better Sleep Quiz
When your quality of sleep degrades, your whole life — from work to family — begins to fray at the edges. Do you know some of the basics of getting better sleep?

By Nathan Chandler

Does Sleeping On Your Side Stop Snoring?
If you sleep with someone who snores, you may've read that you should wake them up and have them turn on their side to stop the problem. But does it work?

By Dave Roos

Why Socks Help You Sleep Better
Wearing socks to bed may not look sexy, but it can be a lifesaver at helping you fall asleep faster.

By Dave Roos

More Bad News for People With Insomnia
A new study just found the sleeping disorder could make you gain weight. Awesome.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Why Are You So Tired? 5 Most Common Sleep Mistakes
Do you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep? We'll give you the most common reasons why you're tired and how to fix them.

By Dave Roos

Yes, You Can Catch Up On Your Sleep!
Experts have long advised people to get up at the same time each day for better sleep long-term. But a new study is great news for people who like to sleep in on their days off.

By Alia Hoyt

Pulling Off the Perfect Power Nap
Most sleep experts recommend a nap of 20 to 30 minutes in the afternoon, but some say that longer naps bring about significant improvement in creative problem-solving.

By Dave Roos

Being a Night Owl Can Shorten Your Life
Not getting enough quality sleep can take a serious toll on your mental and physical well-being. It can also shorten your life.

By Carrie Tatro

Why Some People Can't Sleep Without a Fan
Are you one of those people who can't fall asleep without the sound of a fan? The reason may have something to do with your "sleep spindles."

By Alia Hoyt

Why Do People Fall Asleep in Movie Theaters?
Even if the film is full of blasting bombs and flashing lights, it might not be enough to stop some folks from nodding off.

By Dave Roos

Social Jet Lag May Be Bad for Your Heart
A new study links sleeping in on the weekends with an increased likelihood of heart disease.

By Dave Roos

How Fever Dreams Work
They're not hallucinations, but they're not just regular nightmares, either.

By Oisin Curran

How Night Terrors Work
Don't worry, you'll grow out of it – unless you're among the tiny percent of adults who still experience horrific sleep visions. Learn all about night terrors at HowStuffWorks.

By Oisin Curran

One Simple Way to Get More Sleep: Lower the Thermostat
Arianna Huffington's new book on sleep got us thinking about how to get better zzzs. Could lowering the thermostat work for you, too?

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Can Lucid Dreams Kill You?
If you're aware you're dreaming and you face certain death, does the real you die when the dream you does? It's a mind-bending question.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why are some people early birds and others are night owls?
Are you up with the birds or burning the midnight oil? Or somewhere in between? The reason why you love getting up early, or hate it, has a lot to do with genetics.

By Alia Hoyt

How many hours of sleep do you really need?
You probably already know that you don't get as much sleep as you need, but how much is enough?

By Laurie L. Dove

Will you die if you never sleep?
Many of us who occasionally sacrifice sleep in favor of other tasks suffer the physical and mental side effects the next day. But what would happen if you never slept again?

By Laurie L. Dove

Will we learn to live without sleep?
Imagine how much you could get done without the need for sleep. An extra six to eight hours every day seems like a dream come true. Has the future arrived? Are we ready to embark on a waking life? Read this to find out.

By Bambi Turner

Why is coffee and a nap better than either by itself?
When you start feeling sleepy, nothing perks you up better than a quick nap or cup of coffee. But did you know combining the two, even though it feels like a contradiction, gives you an even bigger boost? Here's why.

By Bambi Turner