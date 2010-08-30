5 Tricks for Remembering Your Dreams

Don't you hate it when you're having an intense dream, filled with sights and sounds so vivid, you're not sure if you're asleep or awake? And then all of a sudden...BEEP, BEEP, BEEP, you're startled by the buzzing of your alarm reminding you it's time to begin another day. As you rise, your dream steadily fades as fast as you hop into the shower. The pictures that were so clear in your head only minutes ago have dwindled, leaving not a single suggestion of what you were dreaming about. By the time you leave house, your dream is nothing but a distant memory.
Spells of dream amnesia, like this one, are extremely common. In fact, we forget more of our dreams than we retain. And even though remembering our dreams can be difficult, we've compiled five unique and effective ways to diminish the overpowering effects of dream amnesia. So click on to the next page to find out how you can wake up remembering your dreams.
