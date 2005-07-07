Dream: I am being chased or attacked

Description: You are being pursued or attacked by a menacing person, wild animal, monster or some other villain that may even catch, harm or kill you.
Frequency: This is the most common nightmare.
Usual meaning: You are feeling threatened by someone or by a strong emotion of your own. You feel frightened, attacked and in danger. Occasionally your brain may be replaying an actual event in your own life.
Questions to ask yourself:
- Who or what is chasing you? What does it look like — size, color, shape, etc.
- What is its outstanding physical characteristic?
- Of whom does it remind you or who has similar characteristics?
- What happens in the dream?
- How does the dream end?
