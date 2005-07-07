Dream: I am being chased or attacked

Description: You are being pursued or attacked by a menacing person, wild animal, monster or some other villain that may even catch, harm or kill you.

Frequency: This is the most common nightmare.

Usual meaning: You are feeling threatened by someone or by a strong emotion of your own. You feel frightened, attacked and in danger. Occasionally your brain may be replaying an actual event in your own life.

Questions to ask yourself:

Who or what is chasing you? What does it look like — size, color, shape, etc.

What is its outstanding physical characteristic?

Of whom does it remind you or who has similar characteristics?

What happens in the dream?

How does the dream end?