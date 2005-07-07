Dream: I am being embraced or loved

Description: You are embraced or loved by someone. You may be getting married, falling in love, cuddling a baby, dancing sensuously or even making love. The partners may be strangers, public figures, even familiar people in whom you have no romantic interest in your waking life.

Frequency: This dream is fairly common.

Usual meanings: You wish to connect with the figure in the dream or with some quality that the figure represents, such as romance, creativity or gentleness.

Questions to ask yourself:

  • Who is your lover? Describe in a single sentence.
  • What are your dream lover's three outstanding characteristics?
  • Are these qualities you want more of in your life?
  • Does your dream lover's name contain a pun?
  • Does your dream lover's name or appearance suggest someone you know?

