Dream: I am being embraced or loved

Description: You are embraced or loved by someone. You may be getting married, falling in love, cuddling a baby, dancing sensuously or even making love. The partners may be strangers, public figures, even familiar people in whom you have no romantic interest in your waking life.

Frequency: This dream is fairly common.

Usual meanings: You wish to connect with the figure in the dream or with some quality that the figure represents, such as romance, creativity or gentleness.

Questions to ask yourself:

Who is your lover? Describe in a single sentence.

What are your dream lover's three outstanding characteristics?

Are these qualities you want more of in your life?

Does your dream lover's name contain a pun?

Does your dream lover's name or appearance suggest someone you know?