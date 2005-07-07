Dream: I am flying, swimming or dancing joyfully

Description: You are flying, feeling free. Your flight may evolve as an escape from some bad situation. In an alternate version, you may be moving freely through water or dancing with abandon.

Frequency: Although the frequency of this dream varies widely, those who have experienced it often remember it as a favorite dream.

Usual meanings: You feel great, able to soar as high as you wish, you feel as though your possibilities are limitless and that you can transcend anything. Flying dreams can also be tied to spiritual aspirations. Swimming may suggest the feeling that you can explore your depths confidently, and dancing may reflect joy in your body, an increasing sensuality.

Questions to ask yourself:

What restrictions do you feel you've overcome?

What successes have been yours recently in waking life?

Have you recently felt a spiritual connection?