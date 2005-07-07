Dream: I am having car or vehicular trouble

Description: You are in or near a car or other vehicle that is out of control or has some other problem — no brakes, no steering, heading over a cliff, crashing, etc. You may be the driver or a passenger.

Frequency: This is a common nightmare among all ages, even for people who don't drive.

Usual meanings: This dream usually arises when you feel as though events in your waking life are out of control, you feel powerless over something, or are about to "crash."

Questions to ask yourself:

What is happening in the dream? Lost brakes? No steering?

Who is the driver?

If not yourself, briefly describe the driver in a phrase or sentence.

Where are you seated in the car?

What part of your life are you unable to control or unable to work properly?

How do you feel hampered?

What can you do to move more freely or regain control?