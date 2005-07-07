Dream: I am injured, ill or dying

Description: You or a loved one is injured, ill or dying, usually accidentally.

Frequency: Moderately common and frequent, it sometimes occurs at the onset of a fever or illness.

Usual meanings: You feel emotionally hurt, damaged or fear becoming so. You feel like you're coming apart. The dream may be warning you of an oncoming physical risk to yourself or a loved one. When another dies in a dream, it may mean that you feel that a part of yourself represented by that person feels as if it were dead. It may also express your wish that the person would go away or a fear of losing them.

Questions to ask yourself:

Who is the victim? If someone else, ask:

Who is the person? A celebrity? Someone you know? A stranger?

What is this person like? List some characteristics.

How do you feel about this person? What attracts or repels you about them?

Do you feel connected to some part of this person?

Do you want to leave this part of you inactive? If not, what can you do to awaken it again?

If yourself, ask:

Are you feeling numb or disengaged lately?

Do you feel as though something in your life is "killing" you?

Are you engaged in any self-destructive behavior?

Is there a part of you that you need to let go?

What can you do to revitalize your waking self?

What can you change in your waking life to feel alive again?