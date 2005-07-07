Dream: I am injured, ill or dying

Description: You or a loved one is injured, ill or dying, usually accidentally.

Frequency: Moderately common and frequent, it sometimes occurs at the onset of a fever or illness.

Advertisement

Usual meanings: You feel emotionally hurt, damaged or fear becoming so. You feel like you're coming apart. The dream may be warning you of an oncoming physical risk to yourself or a loved one. When another dies in a dream, it may mean that you feel that a part of yourself represented by that person feels as if it were dead. It may also express your wish that the person would go away or a fear of losing them.

Questions to ask yourself:

Who is the victim? If someone else, ask:

  • Who is the person? A celebrity? Someone you know? A stranger?
  • What is this person like? List some characteristics.
  • How do you feel about this person? What attracts or repels you about them?
  • Do you feel connected to some part of this person?
  • Do you want to leave this part of you inactive? If not, what can you do to awaken it again?

If yourself, ask:

  • Are you feeling numb or disengaged lately?
  • Do you feel as though something in your life is "killing" you?
  • Are you engaged in any self-destructive behavior?
  • Is there a part of you that you need to let go?
  • What can you do to revitalize your waking self?
  • What can you change in your waking life to feel alive again?

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...