Dream: I am naked or inappropriately dressed in public

Description: You are nude or only partly dressed in public, or you may appear in public inappropriately dressed, as in wearing pajamas to work. In another version, you may witness someone else doing the same. You may feel embarrassed, indifferent, and occasionally even proud and free.

Frequency: This is a fairly common anxiety dream among all ages.

Usual meanings: You feel exposed, vulnerable or awkward, or you may fear that you may have revealed too much of yourself in a waking situation. Rarely you may feel free and unencumbered. Many dreams about being inappropriately dressed occur when the person is involved in a wedding ceremony in waking life.

Questions to ask yourself:

If naked in your dream:

Where are you naked in your dream?

Who notices you?

What part of you is exposed?

How do people react to you?

How do you feel?

What do you do?

If partially clothed:

What does the missing article of clothing do for you?

What is good or useful about the missing article?

What is bad or constricting about it?

What does the missing article remind you of in waking life?

How can you restore what is missing?