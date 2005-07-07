Dream: I am well dressed

Description: You are particularly well dressed and are feeling pleased about it. You may be responding to the harmony, style, cut, texture, comfort or attractive color of the outfit that you are wearing. The attractive dream clothing may be a special costume, such as a wedding gown or a ball gown. This dream often arises out of satisfaction with your body or life role at the time of the dream. It may also emerge from a desire for a special outfit, or a wish to look good on a certain occasion. In all the variations of this theme, you feel good about the way you look in the clothing, or you admire how good someone else looks.

Frequency: A fairly common pleasant dream among all people and ages.

Usual meanings: You feel good about yourself; you feel attractive; you feel as though your body is in good shape; you feel warm, cozy and protected; you feel stylish; you look fit, sexy; you want to look like you do in your dream. May relate to a recovery from an illness.

Questions to ask yourself:

Have you recently improved your physical condition or appearance in some way?

Have you recently recovered from an illness or injury?

Are you feeling particularly good about yourself now?