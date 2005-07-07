Dreaming that Your House or Property is Lost or Damaged

Description: Your home or another building is damaged or destroyed. You may feel frightened, or try to escape or save others. Variations of this dream include having valuable possessions (your wallet, watch, books or artwork) stolen, lost or damaged.

Frequency: These dreams are fairly common. They may particularly occur when you feel some threat to your body or emotional well-being.

Usual meanings: Dream houses often personify yourself. You may feel damaged or that things are deteriorating. Your identity is threatened or something valuable (including time) has been lost. The meanings vary depending on the property lost and how it is damaged.

Questions to ask yourself:

Is your dream house small or spacious? Shabby or neat? Disintegrating or in good repair?

Are there rooms and spaces in it that you've never seen before?

What area of the house is in danger? How do you use that area? Why is it important to you? What has happened there lately?

What object is missing? How would you describe it?

Why is the object important to you?

Why do you need it, or how do you use it?

What has changed recently in your waking use of this object?