Intuitive Dream Interpretation

Analyzing your dreams can be tricky, but the process can help you to understand - and act on - the messages contained therein, according to dream expert Marcia Emery.

"The noise of the day often silences the intuitive voice which gets a chance to speak clearly through a dream by providing a warning, direction, or guidance," says Emery. "Dreams provide a focus and driving force. You can capture these insights and unravel puzzling dream symbols by opening the intuitive gateway, day or night."

Emery's six steps to decoding the underlying message in a dream, excerpted from her book, The Intuitive Healer: Accessing Your Inner Physician (St. Martin's Press,1999):

1. Give the dream a title. Title the dream in eight words or less. Titles intuitively emphasize the underlying meaning.

2. Underline the major symbols or concepts embedded in the dream.

3. Extract the theme. In one sentence, describe the bottom line of the dream.

4. Determine the emotional content of the dream. The feeling element is an important clue to the dream.

5. Use amplification and/or word association to analyze the most important symbols.

6. Implementation: Integrate the logical and intuitive minds. After your analysis ask, "What intuitive insights helped me understand the dream message?" The logical mind will help you integrate the intuitive information and validate the feasibility of activating this input. If the dream showed that you lost your wallet, the intuitive mind provides the insight that you lost your identification or self-esteem. Then the logical mind would suggest going to "a men's group" to reclaim your identity.

When finished, you might want to capture any part of the dream with a drawing. This step may be left out but can give clarity in trying to understand the dream symbols.