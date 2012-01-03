5 Ways to Detox Naturally Before Pregnancy

I have a friend that I could never seem to get on the green bandwagon. It wasn't like she disputed my claims, she just seemed to put off the inevitable until one day when she told me that she and her husband wanted to start trying for a baby. It was at this point that she wanted my advice on how to detox her life. She just couldn't live a toxic life for two. And though I strongly advise taking the planet into account without pregnancy, when a mini me is in the picture, it's time to step it up. Before you even start trying to get pregnant considering detoxifying your body and life.

1. Cut Out Dairy, Caffeine, Alcohol, Meat, And Sugar For a Few Weeks

Substitute with whole foods like organic fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Drink a few cups of detoxifying tea and tons of filtered water throughout the day.

2. Consider Colon Hydrotherapy

This is an excellent way to clean out your entire system so that your body is in tip top shape when it's time to carry your baby. Colon hydrotherapy works by, to put it bluntly, inserting a hose into the rectum and using blasts of water to clean out your digestive system. If you eat meat, it cleans out the undigested remnants from ages ago. Gross, but true.

3. Hit the Sauna

Sweating is an excellent way to detox the body pretty rapidly. Consider working out hard to sweat or take the easy way out and sit in the sauna and sweat it out that way.

4. Make Sure That You're Using Plant-Based and Natural Cleaning Products

So many pregnancy books say this and it is so important. It's hazardous to your future baby if his or her parents were exposed to harsh cleaning agents. Switch your cleaners to planted based cleaning products. Read Planet Green's guide to cleaning.

5. Make Sure That All Your Cosmetic and Beauty Products Are Safe

What you put on your skin is as important as what you put in your mouth. Seriously, all we are is pores. So cover your skin with products made with plant-based, organic ingredients. Read Planet Green's guide to natural skincare.

