Conception

Conception may happen on purpose or by happy accident. Learn what is happening during conception and what you can do to encourage conception when you're trying to get pregnant.

The Shocking Story of Lina Medina, Who Gave Birth at Age 5
The world's youngest mother, Lina Medina, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at age 5 in 1939. But how could that happen?

By Dave Roos

You Can Get Pregnant When You're Already Pregnant
It's extremely rare but not unheard of. So, how does it happen?

By Alia Hoyt

Can you still get pregnant with an IUD?
As far as contraceptives go, intrauterine devices (IUDs) are generally the most effective method short of abstinence. But does highly effective mean fool-proof?

By Jennifer Sellers

Can you get pregnant on the Depo shot?
When it comes to keeping track of your birth control, Depo-Provera -- administered via injection from your physician every 12 weeks -- seems to eliminate a lot of worry. But how effective is it?

By Jennifer Sellers

Can you get pregnant after having gonorrhea?
Finding out you have gonorrhea and learning how to treat it can be challenging enough. But you also need to be aware of how this STI could affect your fertility.

By Jennifer Sellers

Will certain sexual positions help raise my likelihood of conception?
Though the evidence is largely anecdotal, there are some simple steps you can take to improve your chances of getting pregnant, including a change in positions.

By Brion O'Connor

Do thyroid problems make it harder to get pregnant?
The miracle of life brings joy to many expecting parents when they welcome a child into the world. But an improperly functioning thyroid gland could make conception a challenge.

By Joseph Miller

Can women with HPV get pregnant?
HPV, or the human papillomavirus, can cause precancerous cells in the cervix, among other complications. But how does having it affect your chances of getting pregnant?

By Kevin P. Allen

Can too much exercise hurt our chances of conceiving?
It's well-documented that a sedentary lifestyle can have negative effects on your health. But can too much exercise harm your fertility?

By Kevin P. Allen

Does Tramadol keep you from getting pregnant?
Prescription pain medication can make daily life a lot more tolerable for people suffering from chronic conditions. But could they also rob you of your ability to conceive?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Ways to Detox Naturally Before Pregnancy
Important advice for being as healthy as possible before pregnancy. Learn more about these 5 ways to detox naturally before pregnancy.

By Sara Novak

Can you get pregnant any time in your monthly cycle?
It may seem that getting pregnant doesn't take much precision. Sperm meets egg, and a baby's conceived. The odds are good -- about 85 percent of hopeful couples will conceive within a year -- but can you get pregnant any time in the monthly cycle?

By Maria Trimarchi

10 First-month Pregnancy Symptoms
Have a hunch you're pregnant, but you're just not sure? Don't worry -- you're not alone in this uncertainty. Here, 10 common early warning signs of pregnancy to help determine your condition.

By Robynne Boyd

How early can you test for pregnancy?
Finding out if you're pregnant is an exciting process, but waiting for it to happen can really try a person's patience. Just how soon after having sex will you actually become pregnant? And how early can you test for pregnancy?

By Jill Jaracz

How Long After Sex Does Conception Occur?
When it comes to making a baby, odds are stacked against any one sperm making it to the finish line: the egg. Assuming both people are healthy, how long do sperm need to complete the race? Could you be pregnant before you get up for a drink of water?

By Tom Scheve & Patrick J. Kiger

Is conceiving after a miscarriage difficult?
Miscarriage, or the loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week, is the most common pregnancy complication -- and about 15 to 20 percent of recognized pregnancies end this way. But when both partners are ready to try again, how difficult will it be?

By Katie Lambert

Understanding the Conception Process
Let's be honest: While most of us enjoy the act that leads to conception, few of us understand what happens between the fun part of the process and the part where you start saving up for another human's college education. So how does conception work?

By Tom Scheve

How do smoking and drinking affect conception?
The list of pregnancy dos and don'ts may feel long, but for millions of women, it's not the pregnancy recommendations that weigh on their minds -- it's the dos and don'ts of getting pregnant. Here, learn how smoking and drinking affect conception.

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Common Myths About Getting Pregnant
There was a time when women wishing to get pregnant might try drinking a potion made with powdered wolf's penis. Alternately, she could wear a charm made from a quail's heart. Here, we examine 10 of the most common myths about getting pregnant.

By Michael Franco

5 Common Reasons for a Late Period
To the uninformed, a missed period can only mean one thing: You're pregnant. But in reality, there are numerous reasons why your period might be late -- or missing altogether. Here, five reasons to consider.

By Brion O'Connor

How far in advance can I tell when I'm ovulating?
The biology of making a baby sounds simple. Combine sperm and egg, and in nine months, you have an infant, right? Unfortunately, some of us need a little more planning. How far in advance can you tell when you're ovulating?

By Jill Jaracz

8 Conception Myths
If you're trying to get pregnant, chances are you've been overwhelmed with tips and advice. But how do you separate the myths from the facts? Here are some common misconceptions about conception.

By American Baby

8 Signs of Pregnancy
How can you tell if you're pregnant? Some women notice symptoms even before they take a test. Although these aren't conclusive, you should definitely get tested if you experience any of these symptoms.

By American Baby

Exploring the Easiest Way to Conceive
Assuming that you know the basics of how to get pregnant, many people don't know how to make the process efficient. Give yourself the best chance of getting pregnant with this guide to the easiest way to conceive.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

How can a rabbit tell me if I'm pregnant?
The technology that brought us the modern home pregnancy test didn't just save women trips to the OB-GYN. It saved the lives of rabbits. These fluffy creatures do more than just assist magicians -- they can indicate pregnancy.

By Robert Lamb