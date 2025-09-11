10 Weird Pregnancy Cravings That Actually Make a Lot of Sense

By: Wren Corvayne  |  Sep 11, 2025
Pregnant woman
An apple a day... NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

When it comes to weird pregnancy cravings, expectant mothers often find themselves reaching for foods they never touched before, or even some non-food items.

While pregnancy cravings are totally normal, they can range from common pregnancy cravings like salty snacks to strange cravings that surprise everyone around—including the mother-to-be.

Pregnancy hormones, taste bud changes, and nutritional deficiencies may all play a role. Many women notice cravings start in the first trimester and peak in the second trimester, right when appetite increases to support a growing baby.

Contents
  1. Non-food Cravings
  2. Weird Food Combinations
  3. Red Meat
  4. Peanut Butter
  5. Craving Fruits
  6. Salty Snacks
  7. Dairy Products
  8. Spicy Foods
  9. Pickles and Ice Cream
  10. Craving Ice

1. Non-food Cravings

Dirt
We don't recommend eating dirt. maxbelchenko / Shutterstock

In rare cases, pregnant women experience cravings for non-food items such as paint chips, laundry starch, or dirt. These unusual and potentially dangerous cravings are part of pica, an eating disorder that requires attention from a healthcare provider.

2. Weird Food Combinations

Pregnant woman eating
Whatever she wants, don't question her. Shakirov Albert / Shutterstock

Pregnant people are famous for inventing unconventional food combinations—think potato chips dipped in ice cream or fruit with hot sauce. These unusual pairings may come from pregnancy hormones and shifting taste preferences.

3. Red Meat

Burger
The body wants what the body wants. Yalcin Sonat / Shutterstock

Craving red meat, like burgers or steaks, may be linked to the body’s need for iron or protein. Pregnant women sometimes report strong urges for red meat during the second trimester when nutrient needs are high.

4. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter
We won't judge anyone taking a spoon straight to the jar. Subbotina Anna / Shutterstock

Whether it’s eaten straight from the jar or paired with maple syrup or chocolate, peanut butter is a common craving that delivers protein and healthy fats. For some expectant mothers, it’s a staple for satisfying cravings.

5. Craving Fruits

Oranges
Cravings are often your body's way of asking for specific nutrients. Alex Staroseltsev / Shutterstock

Citrus fruits like oranges, loaded with vitamin C, often top the list of common food cravings. Fruits can provide essential nutrients, and hydration—making them a win for both cravings and eating healthy.

6. Salty Snacks

Potato chips
Sometimes it's too easy to have too much of a good thing. sasirin pamai / Shutterstock

Potato chips, fast food, and other salty snacks often appear on the cravings list. They can satisfy taste buds quickly, though pregnant people should still aim to eat them alongside healthier foods.

7. Dairy Products

Ice cream
Mmm, chocolate calcium. Branislav Nenin / Shutterstock

Craving dairy—like milk, cheese, or ice cream—can signal a need for calcium. Ice cream and other dairy products are among the most common pregnancy cravings, though moderation is key to maintaining a healthy pregnancy diet.

8. Spicy Foods

Hot wings
Just say yes. DronG / Shutterstock

From hot wings to hot sauce, some pregnant women crave spicy foods (even if they avoided them before). Hormonal changes may make the body’s temperature fluctuate, and fiery flavors might help expectant mothers feel satisfied.

9. Pickles and Ice Cream

Pickles
Classic Vlasic. Elena Hramova / Shutterstock

One of the most famous weird pregnancy cravings, this combination mixes salty and sweet. Pregnant people often crave ice cream, and pairing it with pickles satisfies both taste extremes at once.

10. Craving Ice

Ice cubes
Your dentist won't love this one. Peter Kai / Shutterstock

Some pregnant women develop a craving for crunching on ice. Doctors think this can be linked to iron deficiency anemia or a calcium deficiency. Constantly craving ice can sometimes point to pica.

Pregnancy cravings can be funny, surprising, or downright confusing. While many are harmless and can be part of a healthy diet, expectant mothers should talk with a healthcare provider if they crave non-food items or find their cravings interfere with eating healthy for themselves and their growing baby.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

