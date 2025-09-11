10 Weird Pregnancy Cravings That Actually Make a Lot of Sense

" " An apple a day... NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

When it comes to weird pregnancy cravings, expectant mothers often find themselves reaching for foods they never touched before, or even some non-food items.

While pregnancy cravings are totally normal, they can range from common pregnancy cravings like salty snacks to strange cravings that surprise everyone around—including the mother-to-be.

Pregnancy hormones, taste bud changes, and nutritional deficiencies may all play a role. Many women notice cravings start in the first trimester and peak in the second trimester, right when appetite increases to support a growing baby.