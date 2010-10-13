How to Explain Football to Your Girlfriend

" " Wouldn't it be great if she became a fan of the game? Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

There are any number of reasons men crowd around the TV set each weekend with a cold brew in hand to watch their favorite teams battle it out on the gridiron. For one, football is a highly physical game that appeals to baser instincts. Plus, it evokes a sense of team and camaraderie. Some experts even speculate it's a safe way for men to express emotion. But, for whatever reason, most men just seem to be born with the X's and O's gene.

Conversely, the majority of women (though there certainly are exceptions) are not. And for any of you who've been chided by girlfriends about the amount of football you watch, how much money you spend on game tickets and souvenirs or simply how obsessed you are with the game, you know it has the potential to cause tension in the relationship.

Fortunately, there's a solution -- get your gal interested in the game! The more she knows, the more involved she'll be. So, guys, take the time to explain the game to her. It may require some persistence, patience and even some creativity on your part, but the payoff can be huge.

She may not end up wanting to join your fantasy football league or make a pilgrimage with you to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but how sweet will it be when she's not only fine with you watching the big game, but she plops down on the couch in the man cave to watch it with you? And how cool will you look to your buddies when your girlfriend knows the difference between a split end and a flanker or why the players put that black stuff under their eyes?

We only hope that she ends up rooting for the same team, or else it might be back to the doghouse for you.

Before you begin, ascertain your girlfriend's level of football knowledge. Does she possess a partial understanding of the game but doesn't know particular plays or positions? Then skip to page three on strategy. If you talk down to her your teaching experiment won't last long.

Read on for tips on how to break down the game and explain it to your girlfriend.