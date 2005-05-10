Signs of Relationship Wear and Tear

Often times, a difficult relationship can manifest itself in physical symptoms. The following symptoms are associated with core emotions, such as fear, anger and sadness:

Symptoms of fear — Nausea, sweaty palms, dry mouth, elevated heart rate, tightness in the chest or stomach, internal quivering, tunnel vision, rapid rate of thought.

Symptoms of anger — Tightness in the shoulders and back of the neck; tight or sore jaw muscles; crawling or itching sensation in the upper back, shoulders and arms; clenching jaws at night or grinding teeth; picking at fingernails; headaches in the back of the head and neck.

Symptoms of sadness — dull, heavy or numb sensation in the chest, negative thoughts, sinus congestion, chest congestion, constricted sensation in the chest, pain along the breastbone when you press it, difficulty waking or getting out of bed in the morning.

